Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson still haven't decided on what to name their daughter, but if her recent tweets are any indication, Khloé Kardashian's daughter will have a "T" name. Kardashian shared in a tweet Thursday that she's leaning toward her boyfriend's initial, and fans have offered plenty of baby name ideas and guesses for Kardashian. But it sounds like the couple hasn't made a final name decision just yet.

Kardashian waited until midway through her pregnancy to announce that she and Thompson are expecting their first child together. But now that the news is out, she has been sharing plenty of pregnancy updates with her fans. And one thing she's been pretty open about is the fact that she and Thompson haven't decided what to call their daughter. As of Thursday, Kardashian was still tweeting that she and Thompson hadn't decided on a baby name, so it's anyone's guess.

But before the couple revealed the sex of their baby on the way, Kardashian shared that they did have a name in mind for a baby boy. Back in January, Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that they would have named a boy "Tristan Jr.," after his dad.

"I think if it's a boy I'll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.," Kardashian told DeGeneres at the time. "Then for a girl, I don't know where to begin."

Kardashian also previously shared on Twitter in early March that while they haven't decided on a specific moniker, they might go with a "K" or "T" name.

In terms of actual names, it sounds like she and Thompson are still just as lost as they apparently were in January, other than knowing what will most likely be the first letter. Replying to a fan on Thursday, Kardashian shared that other people keep telling her the name "will come" — but she wants to know when the inspiration will strike.

Fans haven't been shy about suggesting baby names for Kardashian and Thompson, especially names that start with "T." Here are some of the baby names fans have suggested for Kardashian and Thompson. At this point, anything is possible.

The Couple Could Still Name Their Child "Tristan"

Kardashian and Thompson could still name their baby "Tristan Jr." even though they're having a daughter. After all, girls can be named after their dads, too — Serena Williams and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian recently named their daughter Alexis Jr.

"Trista" Would Also Work

Some fans think "Trista" would be a good baby name, since it's close to the "Tristan Jr." they wanted to name a baby boy.

The Name "Trinity" Could Have A Special Meaning

Not only is it a "T" name, but the baby will also be the third member of Kardashian and Thompson's family — if you don't include their extended families or Thompson's son.

Others Suggested Their Own Favorite "T" Names

But If It's Not A "T" Name, One Name Could Incorporate Both Parents' Initials

Another fan had a sweet name idea that incorporated both parents' initials into one name. It's simple, really, if you sound it out: "Katie" is, quite literally, both Kardashian and Thompson's initials combined.

Or, They Could Just Combine Their Names Entirely

Some fans had an idea for a name similar to "Tristan" that also incorporates the "K" initial, too. If the two of them name their daughter "Kristan" (or some variation of the name), it would incorporate both of their names into one hybrid moniker. It could be a sweet tribute to Kardashian's mom, too, as pointed out by Bustle writer Marenah Dobin — Kris Jenner's full first name is Kristen.

Considering the fact that Kardashian and Thompson haven't decided on a name yet, it might be a while before fans learn what the two of them will name their daughter. Until then, why not take a guess at some "T" names? If this week's tweets show anything, it's that Kardashian does read at least some of the tweets fan send to her. So, if you have a good idea about what they should name their baby, it's worth sharing — how cool would it be to say that you helped one of the Kardashians name their child?