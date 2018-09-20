According to a Wednesday report from People, Khloé Kardashian is moving back to Cleveland with True and Tristan Thompson. Before fans become too concerned, it's reportedly not permanent or full-time. Rather, People reported that the family of three is heading back to the Ohio city for Thompson's basketball season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Khloé and Tristan are great," a source claimed to the publication. "Ever since they have both been in L.A. with True, they have really worked on relationship issues. They had an amazing summer together and a gorgeous family vacation."

The source added that "vacation has already ended and Tristan has to be back in Cleveland for the new season." The insider continued, "He has games in October. They are all moving back to Cleveland, and it’s hard for Khloé. She will really miss Kris [Jenner] and her sisters.”

Regarding Kardashian, Thompson, and True's family vacay, they traveled with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble to a beautiful tropical location in early September. Based on photos and videos shared by the Revenge Body star, it looked like they all had an amazing time together. And now Kardashian and Thompson are apparently getting ready for yet another chapter on the east coast.

People's source also said Kardashian going back to Cleveland probably won't be "easy" for her. That said, the source added, "But she is committed to keeping her family together. And Tristan has shown that he is committed to Khloé, so Khloé will make it work."

According to People, Kardashian "always planned on going back to Cleveland." A second insider told the publication, "It’s their home. But True will still spend plenty of time with her cousins and family in L.A. They’ll travel back and forth."

A source also dished to E! News on Wednesday about Kardashian's reported move to Cleveland, "Khloé is planning to move back to Cleveland with Tristan in the next few weeks." The source continued, "They are doing better and have had a positive summer. Khloé just doesn't trust him 100 percent or know what's going to happen."

Like People reported, E! News' source said, "She will be based in Cleveland with True for the season, but is going to be coming to L.A. for work commitments and to see her family when she can."

The last time Kardashian was in Cleveland was around True's birth. She traveled to the city at the end of her pregnancy and stayed for a few months after True's arrival. It was a bittersweet time for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Not only was she thrilled about welcoming True into the world, but at the same time Kardashian also had to deal with the cheating allegations involving Thompson. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian and Thompson about the cheating rumors, but did not receive a response.)

Like Kim Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres in April about her sister's decision to remain in Cleveland despite the cheating allegations, "She wanted to have some, you know, alone time with the baby and, you know, figure out what her next steps are."

Since then, it seems like the two have been trying to work on their relationship. In addition to their recent vacation, Kardashian and Thompson were seen kissing on Snapchat in July. They have both remained private about their current status.

Kardashian returned to Los Angeles with True by her side in June. In a July 10 post on her app (via Entertainment Tonight), Kardashian expressed her excitement about being home in L.A. "I'm over the moon about being home!" she wrote. "Of course, I missed my actual house immensely while I was in Cleveland — there's nothing like enjoying your own home." The 34-year-old also revealed she was "most excited" to be "so close" to her family again.

Even if Kardashian does move back to Cleveland, she'll most likely go back to L.A. as often as possible, especially for True's sake. She won't want to keep True away from her family, but most importantly, her adorable cousins.