There's nothing quite like knowing you have a good friend in your corner. As reported by People, Khloé Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq reacted to the Tristan Thompson cheating rumors, as well as the birth of Kardashian's daughter on Instagram. The actor shared a black and white photo of her friend, and captioned it, "Right by your side. Congrats my love! Thank you for my niece."

Kardashian gave birth to her daughter Thursday, April 12, and Haqq was reportedly by her side. It seems that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had plenty of support during her delivery. According to E! Online, her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim and Kourtney were all at the hospital at the time of the delivery as well. Given that reports of Thompson's alleged cheating emerged so close to the delivery of their daughter, Kardashian definitely needs to be surrounded by love, friendship, and positivity right now. (Bustle reached out to Thompson's agent and Kardashian's rep regarding the rumors, but have not yet received a response.)

Haqq's message is a perfect way to honor the new mom. Not only does she affirm that she'll always be by Kardashian's side, she also keeps the focus on the happiness the baby is sure to bring to everyone's lives. No matter what may or may not have happened with Thompson, right now, Kardashian's attention is surely on her daughter and how delighted she is to finally have a baby. Everything else can be dealt with later.

Before the arrival of the baby, Haqq's twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray seemed to address the cheating rumors on Instagram too. She shared a post that read, "The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother — John Wooden." She captioned the photo with a simple fist pump emoji. While she doesn't directly mention Thompson, her post could definitely be referring to the gossip surrounding him since she too is close to Kardashian.

So far, Kardashian hasn't addressed the alleged cheating, but that's totally understandable. The reports came out so close to her giving birth that it's sad that they're being talked about together, especially since the Good American jeans founder has been so candid about how long she's wanted to be a mother.

An anonymous source close to Kardashian, reportedly told People that right now the new mom is all about her daughter. They said,

"Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters."

As her best friend, Haqq knows better than most what her pal needs. That's likely why she made her post one of encouragement and gratitude. So much has changed in Kardashian's world in just a few days that it's important for her to maintain a sense of stability where she can. That's where her BFF and her family come in. They've rallied around her in a way that likely makes all of the outside noise from the rumors quiet so that she can focus on this exciting new chapter in her life.

KUWTK fans know that one of the strongest relationships in Kardashian's life is the one she has with Haqq. These friends have been through break-ups, fights, and lots of happy times together. It truly feels like their friendship is a constant in their lives, and that doesn't appear to be something that's going to change anytime soon.

Rather than make a statement passing judgment on Thompson, Haqq chose to use social media to send more love Kardashian's way. There's no doubt that support is what the new mom needs the most as she prepares to bring her daughter home, and it's beautiful to see that her BFF is sending nothing but good vibes out into the world for Kardashian and her new little niece.