While the Kardashian family has been quiet since rumors began circulating that Tristan Thompson may have cheated on Khloé Kardashian, there's one person close to the family that appears to be weighing in. Khloé's best friend Khadijah Haqq McCray responded to the Thompson rumors in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 10. McCray's well-timed post has fueled some suspicion about the rumors of Thompson's cheating and whether or not they might be true. (Bustle reached out to Khloé and Thompson's reps about the cheating rumors and the videos, but didn't receive an immediate response.)

McCray's Instagram post wasn't in her own words, but instead, she posted a quote attributed to U.C.L.A. coach John Wooden, the most winningest college basketball coach in history. "The best thing a father can do for his children," the post read, "is to love their mother." McCray hasn't explained her post, but it seemed rather apropos knowing what's going on in her friend's life right now.

On Tuesday, April 10, the Daily Mail posted a grainy video in which they claimed Thompson was kissing another woman in New York City last weekend. Later that day, TMZ posted footage of a man who they claimed to be Thompson with two women at a bar outside of Washington, D.C., as well as grainy photos of a man they also claimed to be Thompson entering and leaving a hotel with a woman. In all of these videos, it's too hard to confirm whether the man in question is actually Thompson. Neither he nor Khloé have publicly commented on the validity of the footage or on the cheating rumors currently circulating.

McCray's post might leave people with questions, but the emoji she used to comment on her own IG might answer what her intention was. At the very least, it should raise some eyebrows. McCray used a punching fist emoji, which could, perhaps, be the clue that with her post she's taking a shot at Thompson and his rumored behavior.

That's at least what some of McCray's followers think. "Please tell Koko that we are here for here and we love her," one fan commented. While another wrote, "This is so hard to hear. Khloe deserves her happy ending."

As of now, the Kardashian family has not publicly responded to the rumors. Though, some have taken Kim Kardashian's latest post, which she captioned "Okuuuuurrrr" — something Khloé is known for saying — as a sign of solidarity. Despite reports on April 11, Khloé's family hasn't unfollowed Thompson on social media.

Others, though, in the Kardashian orbit have directly commented on the alleged cheating rumors. Amber Rose showed Khloé support on her Instagram stories, writing that "no one deserved" the pain Kardashian is reportedly going through. "I know we've had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis," Rose wrote in the post. "Smh no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time. God bless you and your baby."

According to The Cut, Thompson's ex Jordan Craig also seemed to address the rumors with her Instagram Story. Though Craig, who was pregnant with Thompson's first child when he started dating Khloé, didn't name the Kardashian in her now deleted post, she reportedly wrote the following, according to The Cut:

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others. Wishing peace for everyone <3.”

While it's easy to read into McCray's Instagram, assuming that she has the inside scoop, until Khloé or Thompson release an official statement fans will have to keep on wondering what's going on.