The holidays might be over, but the Kardashian cousins are still living in a winter wonderland. On Saturday, Dec. 28, Khloé Kardashian shared photos of True and Chicago, cozied up together on the couch, as they enjoyed some quality time after the family Christmas celebrations. The cousins, each bundled up in warm winter hats and cozy outfits, relaxed together on a fuzzy blanket, while a stuffed reindeer from the family's Christmas decorations kept guard over the infants.

"I can’t wait to hear their voices And their little conversations! I wonder what they are thinking!" Khloé captioned the sweet snap of her 8-month-old daughter chilling with her cousin. And the Good American founder also noted that 11-month-old Chicago had something in common with her mother, Khloé's big sister, Kim. "Chi just like her mommy with the big stare up and down," Kardashian joked about her niece's adorable side-eye.

The two Kardashian cousins have had a close relationship since True was born in April; in fact, when Kim was dealing with an outbreak of the flu in her house in early December, she sent baby Chicago on a road trip with True and Khloé in order to keep her from getting sick. "I sent her to Cleveland with Khloé," Kim told Extra at the time. "I said … 'Khloé, please take her for, like, four days, because she'll get sick [at home] with everyone.'"

On that trip to Cleveland, Khloé shared a glimpse into the cousins' adorably close relationship, posting a photo on her Instagram Story of Chicago reaching out of her stroller in order to hold her younger cousin's hand. In another sweet photo, also on her Instagram Story, Chicago and True can be seen napping together in the backseat of Khloé's car, which the new mom captioned, "Long day."

Khloé has often spoken about how important it is that her daughter, True, grows up with a strong relationship with her older cousins, so that she can enjoy the same large, close family that the reality star did growing up. In August, Khloé shared a photo of niece Penelope Disick taking photos of True on Instagram, and gushed over how happy seeing the two girls playing together made her.

"These are the moments I’ve been waiting for!!!" Khloé captioned the snapshots. "😍😍😍 how blessed am I?!?! P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model lol (she sort of had no choice)."

And back in June, Khloé explained that though she enjoyed spending True's first months with her in Cleveland, Ohio, she was excited to return to Los Angeles to spend time with her family, and have True spend time with her new cousins. "I'm over the moon about being home!" she wrote on her app, according to Entertainment Tonight. "But, I'm most excited about being so close to my family. Getting the kids together and having True do all of her classes with her cousins is a great feeling!

The babies' close relationship has also helped to bring their mothers closer together as well. In May, Kylie Jenner — who welcomed baby Stormi back in February — told Kim in an interview for the Evening Standard that having a baby so close to her big sisters helped strengthen their bond. "I think recently you have become closer to all the sisters, especially me and Khloé, because we were all expecting at the same time," Kylie said, adding that the trio "hang out all the time."

With so many sweet family moments still to come, it's clear that Chicago and True will have plenty of warm, winter days to cement their bond as best friends and close cousins. After all, nothing is more heartwarming than spending time with the people you love.