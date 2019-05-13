If hindsight is 20/20, Khloé Kardashian might regret the praise-filled words she shared about Jordyn Woods at the launch party for the Kylie x Jordyn collection. Khloé's tribute to Jordyn and Kylie is bringing up a lot of mixed reactions from fans. Months after the Good American co-founder praised Jordyn for who she's become in the years they've known each other, Khloé tweeted that Jordyn was "lying" about what supposedly happened between her and Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson.

During the KUWTK scene in question, Khloé shared how "proud" she was of Jordyn and Kylie.

"Jordyn, for you to be turning 21, I've known you forever, and I'm so proud of you and the woman that you have grown into, and that you're growing into," Khloé said at the cosmetics launch party. "And to see you guys just stick together and be best friends through thick and thin, it's such a blessing. Congratulations on everything, and this'll be a huge success!"

Kris Jenner followed up on Khloé's toast by adding, "Here's to Jordyn and Kylie!"

After Jordyn's March 1 Red Table Talk interview and Khloé's subsequent tweets, though, the reality star might be reconsidering some of the praise she shared for her sister's longtime friend. While Jordyn insisted that all that happened was Tristan trying to kiss her as she left a party at his house, Khloé tweeted that Jordyn was "the reason my family broke up."

Still, Khloé tweeted the next day, "Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault." But that doesn't mean things have been forgiven (or forgotten) between the two of them.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Naturally, fans launched onto the toast during Sunday's KUWTK episode. While it would otherwise have been a pretty uneventful moment for the show, what's transpired since then does make it pretty cringe-worthy in retrospect.

"Here's to Jordyn and Kylie," one fan tweeted, along with the classic GIF of Chrissy Teigen cringing.

"That toast @khloekardashian just gave to Jordyn made my heart break even more for Khloe. Another example of how much she was treated as a SISTER," one fan wrote.

"Definitely just cringed at that scene where Khloe made that toast for Kylie & Jordyn. I wonder if she still feels that way," another person tweeted.

Other fans noted that even more drama is ahead on the show. KUWTK Season 16 filmed through the end of March, and the show is going to address the reported cheating scandal (again). It's a little weird to think about the drama that's to come on the show, since Jordyn, Khloé, and her family are real people, not characters. But the upcoming episodes are going to be pretty eventful.

"Oop wasn't expecting to see Jordyn on #KUWTK this must mean we're getting close to the fallout episode," one fan tweeted.

And some fans thought the cringe-worthiness of the toast was actually funny, too.

Khloé hasn't tweeted about the scene, and it doesn't seem likely that she'll address the now-awkward toast. But fans won't soon forget the speech she gave about Jordyn — it only makes their falling out even more heartbreaking.