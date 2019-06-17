While the MTV Movie & TV Awards are set to air on April 17, the red carpet has actually already take place, and one of the attendees debuted a chilling new 'do. Kiernan Shipka's blunt bob at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards is definitely a departure from her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina character, Sabrina Spellman, but with her hair's new ultra-straight strands and chin length blunt cut, Shipka may just be rocking the new cut of the summer.

On the awards show red carpet on June 15, Shipka appeared alongside her were co-stars Ross Lynch and Gavin Leatherwood who play her character's love interests Harvey Kinkle and Nick Scratch. Shipka was at the award show thanks to a nomination for Best Performance for her role as Sabrina Spellman on the Netflix hit series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

For the red carpet, the actor wore a fitted, column silhouette, one-shoulder dress from Fendi with neon-accented heels. While her ensemble was perfect, her hair was definitely the star of her look.

If you're a fan of Shipka's or The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, you'll know that the actor first had a classic blonde bob on the show before she transitioned to white-blonde for the series' second half of the first season. In real life, Shipka tends to wear her natural dark blonde hue down to her shoulders and in waves, quite like the style her character rocks on the show. Now, though, she's totally switched things up with a markedly darker and definitely shorter, blunt bob.

At the MTV award show, it was definitely obvious that Shipka's hair was a few inches shorter and not styled in her usual waves. While the star is known for a bob, this new look was more blunt and shorter than her typical iteration of the look.

While it may be different for the Sabrina star, the new hair is so chic and definitely summer-ready. After all, who doesn't love having their hair off their neck and out of their face when it's a billion degrees outside?

While the blunt bob may be different for Shipka, the darker color isn't as drastic of a change. The actor's shadow root and strands seem to be deeper than usual on the MTV red carpet, but she actually had a more brunette 'do for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards as well.

For the 2019 show, Shipka still had her longer bob a la Sabrina Spellman, but her hair had taken a darker turn and featured a more caramel version of her natural blonde.

While Kiernan Shipka's blunt bob is may have stolen the show at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, it's certainly not the first time that the actor has switched things up for a red carpet appearance.

Will Shipka ever take the plunge and color her hair white-blonde for the series? As of now, the actors seems to be liking a darker look, but let's be honest, celebrity hairstyles can on the regular. Time will tell if Shipka decides to fully embrace her inner Sabrina Spellman.