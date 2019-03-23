She might only be 6 years old, but North West is already an accomplished business mogul. On Friday, March 22, Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter set up a Yeezy "lemonade stand" for charity, selling brand new sneakers from Kanye West's collaboration with Adidas in order to raise money for a good cause.

The KKW Beauty founder revealed on her Instagram Story that West and Adidas had teamed up for an initiative that would raise money for the National Alliance on Mental Health by recruiting families across the country to sell Yeezys in their very own lemonade stands. "Today Kanye and Adidas partnered with families across America to create homemade pop-up lemonade stands stocked with limited pairs of the unreleased yeezy boost 700 v2 'Geode,'" Kim wrote after sharing some sweet videos of North and her cousin, Penelope Disick, paining their lemonade stand together in the driveway.

According to Kim, Adidas "selected unexpected locations for the stands to connect with communities throughout the country," including Indiana, Texas, Ohio, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa and South Dakota. The Kardashian-West family, of course, set up their own stand in their neighborhood of Hidden Hills, California, according to Kim's Instagram Story. And though the reality star showcased North and Penelope working hard to set up the stand — including making signs and stacking boxes of shoes to sell — the cousins made sure to have some fun, riding on a skateboard together down a hill while West looked on.

While it seemed as if North, Penelope and West were in charge of running the lemonade stand, the famous family got some moral support from Saint and Chicago West, who relaxed together in a stroller. In one of the sweet videos that Kim shared on her Instagram Story, four-year-old Saint declared that he would rather "go to Target" and "get all the toys" than go to the lemonade stand and help his family sell sneakers. Thankfully, he seemed much happier later in the day, when he smiled for an adorable family photo in front of the hand-made stand that his mother proudly shared on her Instagram.

The Kardashian-West family's lemonade stand is one of several family-oriented charity projects that Kim has undertaken recently. In November 2017, the reality star took her eldest daughter with her to volunteer at the Los Angeles Food Bank alongside Kourtney Kardashian. "I am just at a point in my life where I don’t want to be naïve anymore," Kim admitted in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired around the same time, in which she and her sisters learned more about LA's homeless population and how they could help.

"I want to use my platform to get other people involved," she continued. "I just hope that I can shine a light on this issue, and hopefully more people will come together and we can figure out a solution for this."

In March 2018, she and West took North to the March For Our Lives in Washington D.C., which was organized by survivors of the Parkland school shooting. "What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington DC to see our future leaders speak," Kim wrote in an Instagram post featuring a black-and-white photo of North sitting on her father's shoulders. "Having my daughter march along-side her grandfather and parents was a day I hope she remembers forever. I know that the younger generation will vote to change these gun laws that so desperately need to be changed."

Later, in an episode of KUWTK that chronicled their trip to the D.C. march, Kim revealed that she hoped that her daughter would remember the moving experience as she gets older. "I hope that she just remembers that she was a part of something positive that was happening to change the world for the better," she said.

Whether it's attending marches in the nation's capital or simply running a lemonade stand to raise money for charity, it's clear that North West has already inherited her mother's desire to help use her platform for good.