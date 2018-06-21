For the first time since she was robbed at gunpoint back in 2016, Kim Kardashian returned to Paris Fashion Week for Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton mens' show on June 21 — and the whole event reportedly caused Kanye West to burst into tears, according to a new report from People. It's not exactly clear what ultimately made West get so emotional at the event, but considering how traumatic Kardashian's last visit to the city was, it's not surprising that he was feeling all the feels.

Kardashian and West have long-been friends with Abloh — the first African American ever have been appointed as the menswear artistic director of Louis Vuitton, Harper's Bazaar pointed out — so being there to see his first Paris Fashion Week collection was clearly a big deal for the Kardashian-Wests. New mom Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott were in attendance for the show as well, and the foursome all sat front row for the presentation in the garden of the Palais-Royal. (Jenner has been also documenting her trip to France on Instagram via photos of herself, Scott, and BFF Jordyn Woods.)

According to sources for People, Kardashian "seemed in a good mood" and was "absolutely not" afraid to be back in Paris. The sources also revealed that West appeared to be in "an especially good mood and [was] talking proud of his longtime friend Abloh" at the beginning of the show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Artist Takashi Murakami was also at Abloh's show, and shared a video of the finale that captured West's emotional moment. In the snap Murakami posted on Instagram, West and Abloh share a heartwarming hug after the designer reaches the rapper at the end of the runway. Both of the men shed some tears, but West is noticeably sobbing — hard. Such a proud friend. It's honestly pretty endearing to watch.

After the show concluded, Kardashian shared some photos from the event and tweeted out a few supportive words about Abloh's collection. "Congrats @virgilabloh on your history making @LouisVuitton Men’s Show! I’m wearing Virgil’s collection in these pics!!!" the star wrote on her page.

It seems as if Kardashian's trip to the City of Lights was pretty short-lived, though, as she sent out another tweet about her visit before heading back home to Los Angeles. She wrote, "Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back! I couldn’t have come for a better reason....off to Teyana’s listening party in LA now! 2 major experiences in 2 countries all in the same day!"

As a brief recap, it was in October 2016 that Kardashian was reportedly robbed in Paris. At the time, her rep told Bustle in a statement, "Kim Kardashian West was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room this evening, by two armed masked men dressed as police officers. She is badly shaken but physically unharmed."

In the time since, the reality star has opened up about the horrifying incident, including discussing it in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. In April 2017, she told the talk show host,

"I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. It was probably no secret, you see it on the show me being flashy, but I was definitely materialistic before. Not that there’s anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I’m really proud of everyone that’s around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t."

Kardashian spent some time out of the spotlight afterward, understandably. And she had spent even more time out of Paris.

However, Kim K seems to be doing better than ever these days, and returning to Paris to be with her husband and sister couldn't be a better way to put the past behind her.