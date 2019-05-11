On Friday, the Kardashian-West family expanded again as the couple welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, via surrogate. While the newest member of the family hasn't made his social media debut just yet, Kim Kardashian shared new photos from her baby shower as well as a few details about her bundle of joy on Saturday. It sounds like North, Saint, and Chicago's little brother is already showing lots of personality even though he's only one day old.

At the end of April, Kardashian had a CBD-themed baby shower that was all about relaxation and preparing for the arrival of her fourth child. Because it turns out the mom of four was feeling a little nervous about her expanding brood. In an April interview with E! News, the makeup mogul shared, "This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower. I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals and we're going to have a drink at this baby shower — we're not pregnant."

But it turns out she had no reason to worry, because baby number four is already proving to be her chillest kid yet. "We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he's here! He's so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much," Kardashian captioned her Instagram post.

Kardashian confirmed the arrival of her baby boy with a tweet on Friday that simply read, "He's here and he's perfect!" She followed up the birth announcement by sharing that he looks like Chicago's twin. She wrote, "He's also Chicago's twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

Fans are just going to have to take her word for it for now, because the new mom hasn't shared any photos of her baby boy just yet. She and Kanye West also haven't revealed his name. That's totally understandable though, especially considering that their little guy just arrived. Right now, they're probably focusing on introducing the baby to his siblings and enjoying spending time with each other. But you can bet that pictures and baby number four's name will come soon enough.

Until then, Kardashian's new baby shower photos are a sweet reminder of the big, loving family that joined her in welcoming her youngest son into the world. One photo includes multiple generations of the Kardashian women, and another shows Kim and North walking hand-in-hand. The pictures make it clear that the newly minted mom of four has a sprawling support system of friends and family in place. And they're all no doubt eager to spend time with her and West's youngest son.

The super chill little guy is still mostly a mystery for fans of his famous parents, but knowing that he's settling in surrounded by so much love is still the best kind of news.