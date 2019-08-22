After a way-too-long hiatus E! True Hollywood Story will return this October. And there will even be an episode dedicated to the queen of the E! Network herself — the one and only Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian's E! True Hollywood Story episode sounds like the perfect way to relaunch the series, which returns on Oct. 6. Her episode will air the following week on Oct. 13.

According to a press release from the network, the upcoming season "features self-contained documentaries that explore a topic, headline, or person that became the ground zero for a revolution, change or shift in culture, told by the people who were on the frontlines of the story."

This means that Kim's inner circle will be a part of the episode titled "Who Is Kim Kardashian West?" to share their perspectives on her most major life moments. Her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, husband Kanye West, Scott Disick, her childhood best friend, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer Farnaz Farjam Chazan will share their own personal stories during the episode. Kim's family and friends will provide "unique insight into what drives this talented and polarizing multi-hyphenate," per the release.

In a trailer for the show's return, an image of Kim's unfortgettable Paper magazine photoshoot flashed along the screen along with the word, "Exhibitionist?" Then there were two images of Kim at the White House along with the phrase, "Political Genius?"

E! Entertainment on YouTube

At another point, an off-camera voice asked, "Can Kim become the next president of the United States?" And that same person answered, "Absolutely." Just based on those two quick moments, it's clear that the Kim-focused episode is going to cover a very wide array of content.

The trailer concludes with, "There are true sides to every story." And it's just so intriguing. Kim has shared so much of her life on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, on social media, and in interviews, but even so, there is still a lot more to share about KKW. Especially since the last time she was featured on E! True Hollywood Story, which was all the way back in 2008.

That episode wasn't just about Kim either. It focused on the whole Kardashian/Jenner family's background before getting into reality television. But, with so many family members as the focus, there just wasn't a ton of detail. And aside from that, the episode aired more than years ago. Kim has evolved so much more since then.

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

She went from being a reality TV star to an innovative entrepreneur. She has fallen on hard times. She has instigated controversy. She got married (to both Kris Humphries and, later, Kanye) since the original episode aired. She is now a mother of four children. In short, Kim's life has changed tremendously since the first E! True Hollywood Story debuted.

Not only that, but she's also changed the lives of others throughout the years. She's following in her father Robert Kardashian, Sr.'s footsteps as she studies to become a lawyer. She's also focused on helping with prison reform. Realistically, this episode could be hours long to cover everything Kim has been up to. Is it Oct. 13 yet?