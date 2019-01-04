The beginning of the year brings to mind the possibility of new goals and fresh starts — and that's true for celebrities, too. Kim Kardashian's New Year's photo is a few days late, but it shows how excited she and Kanye West are about 2019.

On Friday, Kardashian gave the post a simple caption, writing, "Happy New Year." The picture appears to have been taken at a New Year's party, judging by the abundance of colorful balloons in the background. She and her husband are both grinning at one another, and they look super happy.

The Instagram comes after reports started circulating earlier this week that Kardashian and West are expecting their fourth child. (Bustle previously reached out to Kardashian's rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.) According to the rumors, the couple is expecting a baby boy via surrogate, and the baby is due in May, Us Weekly shared. If the two did have another baby, it would join North, Saint, and Chicago in the Kardashian-West family.

So far, Kardashian and West haven't confirmed (or even publicly acknowledged) the reports that they're having another child. But regardless of whether the news is true, it's clear from Kardashian's Instagram photo that she and West are ready to start fresh in the new year, smiles and all.

Hopefully, the new year will also bring the pair a reprieve from some of the drama they went through in 2018. Most notably, there seems to have been some major political tension between them last year. West reiterated his support for President Trump during a Saturday Night Live appearance in September, leading his wife to tell CNN's Van Jones in November that West is "very not political."

"He just happens to like Donald Trump's personality but doesn't know about the politics," Kardashian told Jones at the time. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. She did, though, meet with President Trump last year to talk about prison reform. Still, West ruffled more than a few feathers with his continued support of the president, even as recently as last week.

There's also, of course, West's reported feud with Drake, which dominated headlines at the end of last year. Fans thought the feud was over when West tweeted an apology to Drake in September — but then, at the end of December, West criticized Drake for following Kardashian on Instagram. (Drake has apparently unfollowed her since then, according to E! News.)

All in all, 2019 could be a fresh start for the couple. It doesn't look like there's any tension between them in Kardashian's new photo. And she shared plenty of pictures of their family having a blast at their annual Christmas Eve party, too. They even got to dance to their wedding song, John Legend's "All of Me," live at the party.

Feuds and baby rumors aside, Kardashian and West look happier and more in love than ever in the photos she's shared this week. And her new Instagram shows how excited they are to spend 2019 together.