No day seems to get people more in the spirit of love than Feb. 14. Never one to shy away from sharing details about her personal life with fans, Kim Kardashian's Valentine’s Day message to Kanye West proves that their bond is stronger than it's ever been. In celebration of V-Day, Kardashian shared two photos of herself and West on her app, along with a sweet message to her husband of three years which read: "Happy Valentine's Day, babe. I love you so much!"

The reality star also took to Instagram to spread the love with a candid shot featuring her and West, as they shared a tender moment of PDA captured on an public outing. Kardashian captioned the photo: "I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!"

Not to be outdone my his wife's romantic gestures, West reactivated his Instagram by sharing the front of a greeting card which read: "Happy Valentines Day Babe." Without a caption, it's unclear whether or not the "babe" West is referring to on the card's cover is actually Kim K. Although it's probably safe to say that Yeezy wouldn't be publicly shouting out any other woman on Valentine's Day besides his famous wife.

West continued his Instagram posting spree by sharing several throwback snapshots of famous couples — most of whom are no longer together — including: Madonna and Sean Penn, Kate Moss and Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, Jennifer Lopez and Sean Combs, and Princess Diana and Prince Charles. He also posted a photo of former POTUS and FLOTUS Michelle and Barack Obama in his Valentine's Day tribute to love. The moment signaled a return to IG for West after deleting all of his social media accounts in May of last year.

The power couple, who recently welcomed their third child Chicago West, first met in the early 2000s. Kardashian opened about their first meeting during the 10-year anniversary special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She shared,

"I met him I think in 2002 or 2003. He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend. I vividly remember hanging out with him, and then they did a video together, so I’d see him a few times. He was asking his friends: 'Who is this Kim Kardajan?' He didn’t know what my name was."

Despite their initial meeting, Kardashian explained that it wasn't until after her 2011 split and from then hubby Kris Humphries that they experienced a true love connection.

During E!'s KUWTK special, Kardashian continued:

"After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, 'Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.' He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So I went there and I stayed with him, and that’s where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, 'Oh my God, why didn’t I do this sooner?' Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support."

Kardashian gave birth to she and West's first child North West in June of 2013 and the pair became engaged in October of the same year. They officially tied the knot on May 24, 2014 during a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy. The couple welcomed two more children in the years since, with Saint arriving in December 2015 and Chicago making her way via surrogate in January 2018.

As life partners, Kardashian and West have continued to remain staunchly supportive of one another throughout the highs and lows of their lives and careers. After experiencing a series of tumultuous events at the end of 2016, with Kardashian's devastating Paris robbery and West's hospitalization, their relationship seems to be stronger than ever. West recently professed his love by dedicating his entire Yeezy Season 6 campaign to Kardashian, having other celebs and social influencers dress as her in the collection.

More than half a decade and three children later, Kardashian and West's love for one another remains undeniable. And what better moment for them both to publicly express their feelings than Valentine's Day?