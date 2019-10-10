Kim Kardshian's Paris Robbery Might Be Turned Into A Movie

Kim Kardashian's life story might be going from small screen reality television to the big screen. Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery might become a movie, according to a new report from Variety. French comic book artist and filmmaker Joann Sfar is creating a film loosely based on Kardashian's October 2016 robbery. Sfar is also releasing a graphic novel titled "Fashion Week" in March about the robbery. Bustle has reached out to Kim Kardashian's rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Sfar, who is directing the movie and cowriting the script with Marion Festraëts, told Variety that the film will be a comedy, all while exploring themes of feminism, masculinity, and the patriarchy. Sfar also said the film will address "violence against women, the relationship between the very rich people and the less rich, the world of fashion and the encounter between figures of new and old worlds." According to Variety, the movie will tell the story of older thieves who plan to rob a famous influencer in Paris during Fashion Week. The movie is not meant to be a direct retelling of Kardashian's experience, and reportedly does not have any involvement from the star herself.

On Oct. 3, 2016, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room during Fashion Week. She was bound and gagged, while robbers stole over $10 million worth of jewelry. In January 2017, USA Today reported that 10 people had been charged in the case for allegedly robbing the reality star. Another robbery suspect was arrested in April 2018.

Since the robbery, Kardashian has opened up several times about the horrific ordeal. In a March 2017 Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, she described the incident from beginning to end to her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, who was also on the Paris trip, but was out when the robbery occurred, and Khloe Kardashian. In the series, Kardashian described how robbers entered her room by holding the concierge at gunpoint and demanded money. Kardashian also revealed that they had duct taped her mouth and that's when she thought she was going to be raped and be shot to death. "They had the gun up to me and I knew that was the moment, they're just totally gonna shoot me in the head," she recalled on the show. "I just prayed that Kourtney is going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed."

Kardashian has been open with her fans about the robbery, choosing to discuss it on TV. But, talking about what she faced wasn't easy. She tweeted on March 19, 2017, before the episode aired, "Tonight's episode is going to be very tough for me. However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted." She continued, "I have always shared so much & I'm not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me."

How she'll feel about someone else telling a story based on hers in such a major way remains to be seen.