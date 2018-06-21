It looks like Real Housewives family really is forever, no matter how many times the door is closed. This week, Kim Zolciak-Biermann sent NeNe and Gregg Leakes a gift, NeNe posted a thank you note on Instagram, and the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars showed that they're still in each other's corner all these years later. All these years and so many, many fights later.

A few days after NeNe announced that Gregg was diagnosed with cancer and is now in recovery, Kim sent over bunch of presents to her former co-star’s family. NeNe posted a photo of the items gifted to her and her husband by her best friend-turned-sworn enemy, writing,

“What can i say other than THANK YOU! Thank you @kimzolciakbiermann for your thoughtful gift! Opening your box is like Christmas! Just all kinds of goodies.”

By the end of RHOA Season 10, the door to Kim and NeNe’s relationship appeared to be closed and locked — for good. How could their frenemyship possibly bounce back from Roachgate? Or NeNe’s comments about Kim’s eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann? Or the remarks Kim made about racism at the reunion? Reconciliation seemed as feasible as drinking champagne out of a punctured red Solo cup is convenient.

Which brings us to the photo NeNe posted on Wednesday. Kim sent NeNe a care package, NeNe accepted it, and a new chapter in their relationship seemed to begin. A new chapter that involves less social media sniping and more acknowledging that hey, they may never again be best friends, but it is nice to know that deep down, despite everything they’ve gone through and said and done, they still care about each other.

In an Instagram video that went up on May 21, NeNe announced that Gregg had been in the hospital for 15 days, and so she would be cancelling two of her upcoming shows. She did not share what he was sick with, but she did say he would be home soon. NeNe told her IG followers,

“I find it very difficult to stand on stage and laugh and have a good time and give you guys your money's worth knowing that my husband's in the hospital not feeling well. He has said to me over and over again, ‘Go on and go out there, have a good time and do the show. I’m going to be fine,’ but I find it mentally very hard for me to do. Gregg will be out of the hospital this week. He will be stronger, he will be better, and we will be out here doing this show again in no time.”

Two days later, she posted a photo of Gregg standing in their backyard in a pair of glorious silk pajamas. She wrote,

“After 16days my hubby, my rock, my best friend @greggleakes returns to the Leakes household! This has been really hard on us, our children, family and closet friends. He has a long road ahead but God is good and life is precious! WON’T HE DO IT? Come on somebodyyyyyy”

On June 13, NeNe revealed on Instagram that Gregg had been diagnosed with cancer. The following day, NeNe shared on IG that the cancer had been removed, and the next step is deciding on whether or not Gregg will undergo chemotherapy. She also thanked RHOA stars of past and present for their love and support, writing,

“Thank you so much to the ladies i work with and have worked with in the past for sending gifts, love and just good ole words of encouragement @CynthiaBailey10 @kandi @marlohampton @porsha4real @thekenyamoore @PhaedraParks @EvaMarchille @shameamorton @lisawu and yes @Kimzolciak We hope you all know that this really means a lot.”

Of course, Kim's care package doesn’t erase every awful thing that’s happened between NeNe and Kim over the years, but it’s a step in a positive direction. And frankly, a cordial relationship between NeNe and Kim would be a welcome breath of fresh air.

Above all else, we're wishing Gregg the best during his recovery.