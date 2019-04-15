Opinions about Game of Thrones are like knees: Everyone has them, and Jon Snow wants some of them to get bent. In a new interview with Esquire, Kit Harington addressed any critics of Game of Thrones' final season, and whew, his choice of words would make The Hound quite proud. Yes, we are only one episode into the last season of the HBO series, but hey, it's not too early to get ahead of the criticism that may bubble up? Harington made it very, very clear that he is extremely not here for any unnecessarily negative takes that may surface in the next several weeks.

When asked about the eighth and final season, Harington told the magazine he feels "quite defiant" about the show. "I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season—and I don't mean to sound mean about critics here—but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their [negative] judgement on it, in my head they can go f*ck themselves."

Harington continued,

"'Cause I know how much work was put into this. I know how much people cared about this. I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights working or otherwise people had on this show. Because they cared about it so much. Because they cared about the characters. Because they cared about the story. Because they cared about not letting people down."

And if fans are disappointed by the way the final season of Thrones unfolds? Harington said he does not "give a f*ck— because everyone tried their hardest." He went on, "In the end, no one's bigger fans of the show than we are, and we're kind of doing it for ourselves. That's all we could do, really. And I was just happy we got to the end."

Look, there's no way everybody will be totally satisfied with how Game of Thrones wraps up; the final season is like if someone took Aesop's fable about the man, the boy, and the donkey and replaced the three main characters with the Night King, the Wall, and a dragon. As Harington told MTV News last September, "I think not everyone’s going to be happy. You can't please everyone. My favorite TV shows are Sopranos and Breaking Bad and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that, you know, is never going to satisfy you." And even if the fantasy epic does put an objectively perfect bow on every storyline? Well, viewers will still have to come to terms with saying goodbye to the show that has been sitting on the Iron Throne of TV for nearly a decade. Yeah, yeah, all good things must come to an end at some point, but that doesn't necessarily mean we're ready for Thrones to take its final bow, you know? As Harington's co-star Maisie Williams said in a January 2019 interview with Sky News, "I don't think anyone is going to be satisfied. I don't think anyone wants it to end but I'm really proud of this final season."

The folks behind Thrones poured their hearts into the last season, and if there are any critics who don't have anything nice to say about it? Jon Snow would probably rather they take a page out of Ser Gregor Clegane's book.