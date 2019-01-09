Filming the final season of any hit television show is no easy feat, but the Game of Thrones cast were pushed to their limits while shooting the last installments of the fantasy epic. In fact, Kit Harington said that the final season of Game of Thrones left him broken, but that the intense experience made it easier for him to leave the show behind.

The actor — who has played Jon Snow on the epic saga since 2011 — opened up to GQ Australia about the parts of filming that he won't miss, now that Game of Thrones is coming to an end. "The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us," Harington said. "Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f*cking tiring. We were sleep deprived."

And, he explained, the grueling shoot made it a little bit easier for him to walk away from the role he's played for almost a decade. "It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘Right, I’m f*cking sick of this,'" Harington said, adding, "I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, 'I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day — but I’m done.'"

In addition to cutting his hair — which Harington has said for years he looks forward to doing once Game of Thrones is finished — the actor revealed that he's excited to be returning to normal life, and spending more time at his home in London. "I think people who don’t work in film or TV don’t realize quite how disorientating it is, being away from home all the time," Harington said. "But the process of going to work, having a day with your colleagues, coming back to your family, cooking, having stuff in the fridge... It sounds odd to say but it’s the thing I’m looking forward to most. After nine years I’ll be at home. In one place. Static."

He's also looking forward to enjoying life as a newlywed with wife Rose Leslie, who he met on the set of Game of Thrones. "A lot of people meet their other halves at work. Our work just happened to be this iconic TV show," he said of falling in love with his costar. "It dawned on me, recently, and I have no idea if we will, but say me and Rose do have children. They’ll know. They’ll be able to see the genesis of their parents getting together. Which is quite a wonderful thought, really."

"I thank the show for everything," Harington continued. "But more than anything else, I thank it for introducing me to her."

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, while the end of Game of Thrones is an exciting time for Harington, there's no guarantee that his character will have a similar happy ending once all of the fighting in Westeros is finished. In fact, the actor himself revealed in early January that the secret of Jon's real parents could cause problems in his budding relationship with Daenerys Targaryen. "Jon is someone who plays by the book. He cannot lie," the actor told TV Guide. "Finding out about Dany would be very hard for him."

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys, echoed that statement, teasing that "were she to find out about his [real] title, it would cut deep," which seems to imply that there may be trouble ahead for Westeros' newest power couple.

And Harington has also hinted that some of the show's most loyal fans might not be happy about the way Game of Thrones ends, either. "I think a TV series that's spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end," he told MTV in September. "I think not everyone's going to be happy, you know, and you can't please everyone."

"My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire," Harington said. "And they all ended in a way that...It's never going to satisfy you."

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until Season 8 of Game of Thrones premieres in April to find out whether or not everyone gets the ending they're hoping for — and who ends up unsatisfied when the fight for the Iron Throne is over.