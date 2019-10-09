For the past year, Ulta Beauty has been steadily adding brands to its roster. From popular, previously online-only brands like Morphe and ColourPop to more indie companies like Ofra, the retailer has had a major expansion. Now, KKW Beauty's Ulta launch is coming and adding yet another offering to its line-up.

On Oct. 8, Kim Kardashian West took to her Instagram account to announce the date that her eponymous beauty brand will land at the orange-and-white-hued retailer. According to the beauty mogul, get ready to shop KKW Beauty at Ulta beginning Oct. 20. In her announcement, Kardashian West wrote, "I can’t wait to make KKW Beauty more accessible and available for you guys to swatch and find your perfect shades in person."

Not everything from KKW Beauty will be available immediately according to a press release from the brand. The initial launch will include some of Kardashian West's most popular products including her creme lipsticks, lip liners, eyeshadow palettes (including Sooo Fire, Classic Blossom, and Glam Bible), and cream highlight and contour sets.

In even more good news for fans, there's something extra coming for Ulta shoppers. KKW Beauty will launch two Ulta exclusive sets, a lip trio and a creme lip and highlight collection, in time for the holiday season.

Kardashian West's move to Ulta is the first time that KKW Beauty will be offered at a retailer. Regarding her partnership with the store, Kardashian West says in a press release, "I’m so excited to launch KKW Beauty at Ulta Beauty!...I’m happy to be working with Ulta Beauty again after launching KKW Fragrance last year. Feedback from fans of the brand is so important to me and I can’t wait to make KKW Beauty more accessible and available for swatching and try-on before purchasing."

For Ulta, Kardashian represents a cultural icon coming into their retail space, and they're pleased to be her only partner.

In a press release, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty Tara Simon says, "The impact Kim has had on our culture is undeniable. She is the original influencer, and now a successful business woman in areas where she has true passion. We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Kim to include KKW Beauty at Ulta Beauty and are proud to be her exclusive retail partner.”

Kardashian West first announced her brand's Ulta launch back in August but didn't reveal the date. Several Instagram users were fast to ask the beauty mogul when KKW Beauty's Ulta debut would happen, and now, they know. This isn't, however, the only brand from a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan at Ulta.

Last August, Kardashian's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, announced that her own eponymous brand, Kylie Cosmetics, would be coming to Ulta. Fast forward to November of 2018, and Jenner's lip kits had arrived at the retailer. Now, Kylie Cosmetics has extended its offerings to include highlighters, powders, concealer, bronzers, and eyeshadow palette. Plus, earlier this year, the Kylie Cosmetics owner launched a second brand at Ulta: Kylie Skin.

When KKW Beauty arrives at Ulta on Oct. 20, both Kardashian West and little sister Kylie will have not one but two brands at a brick and mortar store (KKW Fragrance launched at Ulta in Nov. 2018). Watch out beauty world, the Kar-Jenners are taking over.