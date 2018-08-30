Labor Day weekend is upon us, and for many, that means not leaving their beds in an effort to recover from working. That's so relatable, but the good news is that you don't have to miss out on all the holiday deals if that's your plan. The KKW Beauty Labor Day sale is all online which means you can shop from you bed, your couch, or even your bath tub if you really want to (just don't drop your phone). Who doesn't love a good deal even if it is on your lazy recovery day?

Perhaps one of the greatest things about online sales is that, well, they're online. You don't need to put on real clothes, you don't have to brush or style your hair, and honestly, if you don't want to, you don't even need to shower (but that's all your decision). All you need is a device that'll connect you to the internet, and boom! you've got a plethora of deals to shop right from the comfort of your very own apartment. E-retail is basically magic.

One of the best Labor Sales? KKW Fragrance. Kim Kardashian West's eponymous brand of perfumes is having a killer sale for the holiday, and you don't want to miss it.

What is the KKW Beauty Labor Day sale, though? It's a whopping 25 percent off her most iconic scents. While you won't be able to purchase the recently restocked Kimoji scents, her original Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus, and KKW Body have all had 1/4 of their cost cut. You won't need a promo code to shop the sale, either. The discount will be applied at checkout. It's really as simple as that.

If you're wondering when you can head over to the KKW Beauty website and start shopping, there's even more good news for you. Kardashian clearly wants her fans not to feel stressed about getting in on the Labor Day deal, so she's extended her sale well beyond just one day. In fact, the KKW Fragrance sale is happening right now! The deals began today, Aug. 30 at 12pm PT and will extend all the way into the holiday weekend ending on Monday, Sept. 3 at 11:59pm PT. Praise the scent gods and goddesses!

The best of the sale, though, may just be what's in it. Not only can you snag Kardashian's original fragrances, but you can also shop the practically iconic Body fragrance. The bottle, an exact replica of Kardashian's body, is so Kim K. that it pretty much belongs on every fan's vanity. After all, Kardashian did get an actual mold made just so her fans could have this bananas bottle.

If you haven't already shopped KKW Fragrance's most iconic scents (and bottles), now is the perfect time to go for it. Plus, if you need to restock, you're also in luck. With the sale already happening, there's no excuse. Whether you're already in long weekend mode or just waiting for Friday at 5pm, Kardashian has you covered when it comes to the KKW Fragrance Labor Day sale.