After a spring of ups and downs, it would appear that at least one celebrity relationship is fully on — and possibly stronger than ever. Who knows a Kardashian-Jenner relationship like the family matriarch? Kris Jenner's latest comments on Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson show that she has faith in the future of their partnership. In fact, it might even encourage some reluctant fans to reconsider their stance on the pairing.

Jenner spoke to UsWeekly at the Moschino Spring Summer 2019 Resort Collection fashion show in Los Angeles on June 8. She has nothing but positive, optimistic statements to make on the subject of Khloé and her NBA star boyfriend, bible:

“Tristan, yeah. He’s great. Yeah, he’s good. I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead. I’m not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloé. She’s so smart, and such a great girl, and she’ll figure it out.”

She also described newest grandchild True as “amazing” and “a beautiful combination” of Khloé and Thompson. Whether Khloé will return to Los Angeles full-time now that the NBA season has ended — the Warriors won again, sorry Cavs — is less clear, however.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch insists that they're getting plenty of family time with Khloé in the interim, regardless of how much time the new mom spends back east. "I don’t think she’s back [from Ohio] yet," said Kris to Us Weekly, "When she comes back, I’ll be thrilled, yes, of course! I miss her. I need to get my hands on that little True." Understandable — True Thompson is adorable. But her grandma hasn't totally missed out on her newborn-ness. "I’ve been there a couple times, so [I'm] getting my fill," Kris explained to the magazine, "And we FaceTime every day. So it’s a lot of fun!"

This news should come as a relief to fans who grew up watching the modern-day Brady Bunch on TV. Kris' adult children are particularly close with one another, so this bi-coastal business is legitimately unusual. She continued to Us Weekly:

"I think they all ask each other for advice, like you would your girlfriends or anybody else, and I think they have a great support system. We all come to each other. It depends on what’s going on that day, which is wild, as you can imagine on a daily [basis]."

True Thompson is literally the only Kardashian-Jenner grandchild to not be born at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, according to The Cut. Families don't get a lot closer than multiple generations giving birth in the same hospital, so True has a lot of bonding-slash-catching up to do when her parents head to L.A.

Jason Miller/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

If you've always been fond of the Good American designer and the NBA player's relationship, this should all come as a particularly encouraging sign. When Khloé gave birth to her first child in April, it was amidst rumors of Thompson allegedly cheating. (Bustle reached out to Khloé's reps and Thompson's agent regarding the rumors at the time, but did not receive a response.)

Khloé has largely kept silent on the rumors, which isn't typical of her style; she's known for being the boldest, brashest, and most direct of Kris' six children, often setting the record straight via social media. In this period of new motherhood, she's made occasional public appearances, most of which amount to attending Cleveland Cavaliers games or dining out with boyfriend Thompson.

Regardless of what the media speculates, it seems that — for now — Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are fully back on, and seem happy that way. If he's approved by the fiercely protective Kris Jenner, and Khloé has nothing else to say on the matter, maybe that should be enough for now.