If you're a coffee stan, then your world is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Many of us have dreamed of a time when we can just inject caffeine directly into our eyeballs (I refuse to believe it's just me), but now there's a way to get a little coffee hit that is almost as good — and way more delicious. Get ready for Krispy Kreme coffee doughnuts, because the Original Filled Coffee Kreme Doughnut is coming your way for a limited time.

You'll be able to snag the doughnut for one week beginning Monday, Sept. 23 — but there's an even better treat in store. National Coffee Day is coming up on Sunday, Sept. 29 and on that glorious day participating Krispy Kreme locations will be giving you coffee and a donut for free. That's right, one free Original Glazed doughnut and one free brewed coffee — with no purchase necessary.

“We not only have the best doughnuts, we have the best coffee,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, explained in a press release. “And in celebration of National Coffee Day you can get a free coffee and a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme, because you know what else we have … the best customers.”

What a dream come true. A free coffee and a free doughnut, no strings attached — this is a cause that I would pledge my life to and never look back. They're always a perfect way to start your day, but when treats come free they just taste better.

Although a lot of people were incredibly excited to see the return of the Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut, for some it's a little bit too much sweetness. This coffee-filled option will probably appeal to those with a slightly more mature palate — and unrepentant coffee guzzlers. But Krispy Kreme hasn't been sleeping on their new flavor combinations recently — it seems like this year we've seen a new flavor appearing every other minute. From their Birthday Cake Batter Doughnuts (in celebration of their own birthday, of course) to the Reese's Lovers Original Filled Doughnuts, which catered for both peanut butter and chocolate lovers, they have definitely been keeping busy.

But Krispy Kreme isn't just changing the game of doughnut flavors — they've also raised the bar on how we get our doughnuts. First, we got the amazing fact that Krispy Kreme now delivers to certain areas, which was a total revolution for lazy doughnut lovers like myself. Then they even tested a create-your-own flavor option, which means I live in constant hope of those being rolled out forever.

So there's no doubt that Krispy Kreme knows how to innovate and push the boundaries of what it means to be a doughnut — and give us incredible flavor options. But there are very few things that can beat a cup of coffee and a doughnut in the morning. The idea of combining the two is a lightning bolt of flavor genius — and offering the combination for free is a gift that I frankly do not deserve. I mean, I'll take it — I just don't deserve it.