This is some pumpkin-flavored news I can get behind. Now that we are officially in September and the season of all things pumpkin spice, expect some highs and lows heading your way, flavor-wise. But this, this is a definite triumph, because the Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut, filled with amazing cheesecake Kreme, is now here for a limited time. That's not all, you'll also be able to get their Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, if you make your move quickly.

"This week only! Experience Pumpkin Spice perfection with the return of the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and the NEW Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut bursting with delicious cheesecake Kreme," their website explains.

You'll only be able to get these two delicious treats until Sept. 8, so you're going to need to move fast to get them before they're gone.

And yes, that sounds like it should already be enough of a gift — not one, but two delicious pumpkin donuts available for a limited time. But Krispy Kreme has decided to take it up a notch with a Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection plan.

"Krispy Kreme is ensuring (and insuring) that this season, pumpkin spice fans have the delicious product experience they’ve been craving," the site explains. "With so many pumpkin spice products hitting the scene – from hummus to doggie treats – some have gone too far. Have you encountered a disappointing Pumpkin Spice product? For one week only, you can bring any pumpkin spice letdown to a Krispy Kreme shop near you and trade it for one of our delicious doughnut versions for FREE."

You can only do one exchange per person, at participating locations — and it sounds like a great way to get rid of those pumpkin spice fails that you may have picked up on your travels. Again, this only runs until Sept. 8 — so you may want to move quickly.

I'm not sure how, but Krispy Kreme manages to keep delivering new and exciting donut-based innovations. This year alone, we've seen them test an option that lets you customize your own Krispy Kreme, for the ultimate flavor sensation — which is proof that we're living the darn future, if I've ever heard it. Krispy Kreme delivery also became a thing, which is perfect for those of us too lazy to leave our front door, but who also need donuts 24/7.

And it's not just new and exciting ways to get Krispy Kreme — the flavors have been unbelievable. From Krispy Kreme's Birthday Cake Batter Doughnuts, made to celebrate their very own birthday, to Krispy Kreme's Kit Kat Doughnuts in the U.K. to the Reese's Lovers Doughnuts, which rocked my own little world — there are so many delicious options. No matter what your palate, there's some doughnut glory ready to make your day a little happier.

How dedicated are you to the pumpkin spice cause? Whether you're a hardcore fan who grabs up anything and everything pumpkin spice or you just appreciate a good doughnut, Krispy Kreme has a great week for you. Try their delicious pumpkin spice offerings and get rid of any lackluster pumpkin spice products — it's a real win-win to start of September.