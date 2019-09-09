Kristen Stewart is having a great 2019. She's dominating the film festival circuit while promoting her new movie Seberg and she's starring in the new reboot of Charlie's Angeles. But after a recent interview, fans are hoping they'll see her tackle the superhero genre next, and they're in luck, because Kristen Stewart just said she wants to play a gay superhero, and she's got the support of a Marvel star already.

Stewart first sparked the demand to see her in a superhero movie in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar. For the cover story, published Sept. 2, the actor talked about being open about her sexuality, revealing that she refused to hide her relationships, even at the risk of it negatively impacting her career. "I have fully been told, 'If you just like do yourself a favor, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,'" she said. "I don’t want to work with people like that."

Less than a week later, in a sit down interview with Variety on Sept. 7 while promoting Seberg at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Stewart doubled down on the idea. Not only does she want to play a superhero, she wants to play a gay superhero.

The topic came up when her Seberg co-star (and newly crowned Captain America) Anthony Mackie was asked what Marvel superhero Stewart should play. As he was thinking, Stewart interjected, "A gay one!" Of course, in all "seriousness," Mackie said she'd be a great "gay female Falcon Captain America." The potential superhero then clarified that she used Marvel as an example of a major production company in her Harper's Bazaar interview, adding that she's "sure they would love to hire the gay kids to be superheroes.” (Mackie agreed.)

Marvel Studios has been pretty open recently about bringing queer characters into the MCU, including the character of Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompson, who's already canonically bisexual in the comics, something Thompson has been aiming to bring to the screen since Thor: Ragnarok. In fact, after the Twilight actor's initial comments, some fans started a campaign for Stewart to play Valkyrie's love interest.

And the MCU isn't the only superhero universe bringing queer characters to the forefront. The CW's Batwoman show is going to star Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, a lesbian superhero. DCTV shows have actually been pretty inclusive of LGBTQ+ storylines, like Supergirl's Alex Danvers, Anissa Pierce (Thunder) in Black Lightning, and Sara Lance in Legends of Tomorrow. So seeing Stewart playing a gay superhero in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) wouldn't be too surprising. Who knows, maybe she could play Kate Kane on the big screen opposite her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson's Batman.

Whether or not Stewart gets a role playing a gay superhero anytime soon, it's clear that she has what it takes. If the Charlie's Angels trailers are anything to go by, the actor is more than capable of taking down bad guys — with or without a cape.