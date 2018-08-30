Holidays are for shopping. Okay, maybe that's not entirely true. However, they are kind of a great time to peruse some seriously good sales. The Kylie Cosmetics Labor Day sale just happens to be one of them. The brand rarely offers discounts on their products outside of holidays, so when one rolls around, you should definitely take notice. Their latest one on the calendar is going to practically have you swimming in lip kits.

What is the Kylie Cosmetics Labor Day sale and when does it start? First, it's actually much longer than you may think. The Labor Day deals actually being on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 3pm ET and don't end until Monday at 3am ET. That leaves you ample time to shop, so what will you be shopping? Lip kits, of course!

Kylie Jenner's signature product is the item up for grabs over the long weekend, and honestly, the deal is too good to miss. You'll be able to shop lip kits as buy one, get one items. Yes, you'll get two lip kits for the price of one. If you need to restock your supply or are looking to snag some of her new hues, now is the perfect time to do so.

To say you've got choices would be an understatement. Jenner's eponymous cosmetics began with only three lip kits. To say the brand has expanded would be a major understatement. Now, Kylie Cosmetics offers those lip colors in a lip trio known as the OG lip kit trio. That's just how successful Jenner's cosmetics line has become. Now, she's giving her fans the chance to take advantage of the growth with her Labor Day sale. Don't you love a generous CEO?

Typically, lip kits retail for $29 (or $30 in the cast of special collections) and include both the liquid lipstick and a matching lip liner. Due to the bogo deal, though, you'll basically be paying $14.50, and technically that's for four products: two lipsticks and two lip liners. Honestly, the whole thing is kind of a steal.

As for Jenner's other items, they don't appear to be up for grabs this time around. Items like her eyeshadow palettes, highlighters, concealer, and blushes will remain at full price. However, that's kind of okay. After all, this Kylie Cosmetics. While all of her products are low-key bangers, it's her lip kits that sealed her place as one of America's female billionaires according to Forbes as well as her cover of the magazine itself. Looks like her lip kits are just fine, thank you very much.

If you want to shop the Kylie Cosmetics 2018 Labor Day sale, mark you calendars not for Monday, but for Saturday, Sept. 1 because Jenner is giving you early access to this deal. As if BOGO lip kits weren't enough, she's keeping the sale going all the way until Monday at midnight PT. Start making your lists now, because a deal this good is sure to result in those famous Kylie Cosmetics sell outs.