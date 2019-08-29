With the seasons soon to shift from the warmth of summer to chillier days of fall, you may be thinking that you need to take time this Labor Day to invest in some transitional clothing options. That's definitely an option, but Kylie Cosmetics 2019 Labor Day sale will have you considering switching up your makeup looks for the seasons as well.

Kylie Jenner's eponymous makeup brand hosts sales for nearly every major holiday, and it has hosted a Labor Day sale since its inception. This year, the holiday deal will allow fans to purchase lip kits at a BOGO rate. Essentially, Kylie Cosmetics is giving away lip kits for free during the last long weekend of summer. Simply buy a kit of your choice, and boom, you've got another one for free.

According to a post from the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account, the sale is set to begin on Aug. 30, and while the end date isn't mentioned, during previous sales, the deal has typically extended to midnight PT on the holiday itself. If this continues to be the case (which seems likely), you'll have until Sept. 2 to shop this BOGO deal. You'll want to act fast, though. Kylie Cosmetics isn't exactly a stranger to having items sell-out.

At this point, Kylie Cosmetics is far from a new brand and is no longer just focused on lip products. However, during sale events, Jenner's brand seems to go back to its roots, and that's the case with the Labor Day Sale.

The brand launched back in 2015 under the name Kylie Lip Kits. Jenner's first launch was just three neutral-toned lip kits: Candy K, Dolce K, and True Brown. Now, her collection has expanded to include everything from red to blue to olive green lip colors. Plus, based on the brand's best-sellers page, lip kits remain on of Jenner's best-selling products all these years later.

If you've been a fan of Kylie Cosmetics' lip kits since their launch or if you're new to the brand, the Labor Day sale is the perfect opportunity to purchase new liquid lipsticks for the upcoming fall season. With a move away from the dewy, light makeup days of summer, now is the perfect time to revamp your makeup (and for a discount). Where should you start?

1. Bite Me

While a true, blue-red is a beautiful lip color for the holiday season, the deeper, berry tone of Bite Me feels more autumnal. Plus, it was part of Jenner's 2018 Halloween collection, so clearly, this lip was meant for fall.

2. Pumpkin

Hello, this lip kit is named Pumpkin. You clearly need it for fall, but if you aren't convinced by the name alone, there's the stunning burnt orange tone that places this shade perfectly in-between a statement lip and a neutral.

3. Candy K

Everyone needs a great nude in their arsenal no matter the season. Why not choose one of Jenner's original lip kit shades? Candy K has been around since the brand's inception, and it's still listed as one of Jenner's bestsellers.

4. Leo

If you're feeling a little spooky moving into fall, Leo's burgundy hue may be speaking your language. The deep tone of the lipsticks stay away from something as dramatic as a black lip, but the color gives some of those Halloween vibes all the same.

5. Kylie

Maybe you're not all that into seasonal changes in your makeup routine. There's nothing wrong with that. Simply shop the sale for colors you like, and if you're a fan of Jenner, why not snag the lip kit she loves so much that she named it after herself?

With a Kylie Lip Kit being offered for free throughout Labor Day weekend, you have a chance to be stocked up on lippies for the rest of the year.