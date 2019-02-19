Are they? Aren't they? What's the deal with the ring? You know — the one she's been spotted wearing on *that* finger? Well, Kylie Jenner addressed all those Travis Scott engagement rumors in a new interview with Paper. And while she didn't exactly have a whole lot to say, she did make one thing very clear: They're not married or engaged yet, but fans will definitely know when it actually ends up happening.

Jenner spoke to Paper for their latest "Transformation" issue, and got into everything from appearance enhancements (she's very pro-fillers), to her makeup empire (which was built on zero consumer research), to her solid, supportive relationship with Scott, with whom she shares 1-year-old Stormi.

When prompted to clear up the seemingly ever-present speculation about her and Scott getting engaged, Jenner told the publication that no, it hasn't happened. She "seems certain it will soon," according to the magazine, and when it does, it won't be a secret. "I'll let everybody know," Jenner plainly stated.

It's pretty easy to see why fans are constantly curious about Jenner and Scott's relationship status. First of all, Jenner has been spotted wearing some seriously big bling on her ring finger over the last several months. It's not always the same ring, but it's always impressive, and she hasn't exactly been trying to hide it.

One of the first times the couple sparked engagement rumors was way back in November 2017. At that point, they'd only been dating for a few short months, but Jenner appeared to be wearing an engagement ring in a post she shared on Snapchat.

Jenner posted a similarly curious photo to her Instagram page in March 2018, but this time she was wearing a gold band instead of a big rock. Then there was the pic Scott shared of Jenner wearing a huge diamond ring on her finger at this year's Super Bowl. While some thought that the rapper might end up prosing during his halftime performance, that didn't happen — and thus, Jenner's big diamond ring was seemingly just an accessory.

In addition to all the speculation caused by Jenner's many rings, there's also the fact that she and Scott regularly refer to one another as "husband" and "wife." Neither of them would comment on whether or not those were literal labels or just terms of endearment, but Scott did tell Rolling Stone that an engagement was on the horizon in December 2018.

When discussing the evolution of his relationship with Jenner, Scott told the publication, "And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.'" he admitted. "We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way."

It doesn't appear as if that's happened yet. Not based on Jenner's recent interview with Paper, at least. It seems like it'll happen pretty soon, though — and when it does, Jenner's fans will be the first to know. OK, maybe not first, but they'll definitely get the memo.