She might not yet be a year old, but it looks like baby Stormi has already inherited her mother's love for Halloween. On Friday, Oct. 26, Kylie Jenner shared photos of her and Stormi's matching costumes, as she kicked off her spooky festivities with a casual "girls Halloween party" with friends. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her baby girl rocked matching skeleton onesies for the gathering, which Jenner showcased on her Instagram story, with a sweet picture of them cuddling on her couch.

Jenner's Halloween party appeared to be skeleton-themed, based on the elaborate, spooky-but-glamorous decorations that she shared vis social media. In addition to a dinner table covered in red moss and bone decorations, Jenner's house was decorated with cobweb-covered candelabras, glittery and metallic skulls and even a full skeleton lounging on the couch in a sheer black gown. Jenner's friends — including her BFF, Jordyn Woods, and her assistant Victoria Villareoel who shared videos from the party on their respective Instagram Stories — also wore skeleton onesies of their own before tucking into desserts covered in silver and gold skulls.

Two days before throwing her Halloween bash, Jenner helped her 8-month-old daughter celebrate yet another holiday tradition when she and boyfriend Travis Scott took baby Stormi to a pumpkin patch for the first time. The proud parents shared a series of sweet snaps of Stormi enjoying some festive fall activities like picking out a pumpkin and posing for a family portrait on bales of hay.

But while Jenner and Stormi's matching Halloween costumes might be the cutest ones we've seen this year, the reality star isn't done celebrating Halloween just yet. According to her big sister Kendall, the Kardashian-Jenner family is planning one of their most elaborate, over-the-top costumes ever — and every single member of the famous family will be involved.

In a video shared by Vogue on Oct. 24, Kendall teased this year's costumes, saying "Me and my sisters are doing something amazing, but I can't tell you because that will ruin everything and I'm not gonna give Vogue that exclusive just yet." But while the supermodel didn't want to share any details about the group's costume, she did reveal that matching family looks are something of a tradition for the Kardashian-Jenners.

"So we would do big Halloween parties and it so much fun," Kendall revealed. "We'd dress up as like, one year we were all the 101 Dalmatians and my mom was Cruella De Vil. Another year, we were all the characters from Wizard of Oz, my mom was Dorothy."

Considering that big sister Kim wore five different Halloween costumes in 2017, and Jenner famously wore two separate outfits in 2016 (including a sexy skeleton for her "Dead Dinner Party" and a "Dirrty"-era Christina Aguilera look on Halloween itself), fans should expect Halloween costumes that live up to Kendall's hype. After all, the famous family is known to go all out on the spookiest day of the year.

In addition to celebrating baby Stormi's first Halloween, Jenner reached another major milestone recently: she and Scott bought their first home together. According to TMZ, the couple recently purchased a $13 million dollar mansion in Beverly Hills, which marks a big step forward for the pair, who have been dating for over a year, and co-parenting Stormi for most of that time.

Though Jenner revealed back in August that she and Scott "never miss a night together," she did admit that they were splitting time between "my Calabasas house and the city home that we actually got together." (It's not clear whether the "city home" that Jenner mentioned is the same home as this new Beverly Hills home.)

Clearly there are plenty more milestones ahead for this famous family — and, if fans are lucky, they just might come with even more adorable pictures of Stormi celebrating the holidays.