We don't know about you, but Kylie Jenner is feeling 22 — and fabulous. On Saturday, August 10, the Kylie Cosmetics founder rang in her 22nd birthday on a yacht, and all of the photos from Kylie Jenner's birthday trip prove this is her most glamorous celebration yet.

According to her Instagram Stories, Kylie's birthday celebrations kicked off shortly after midnight, when she and her loved ones enjoyed a round of shots that were appropriately decorated with sparklers. "It's officially my birthday," Kylie captioned the video from the yacht where she, boyfriend Travis Scott, and her family are currently vacationing in Italy. On Saturday afternoon, the reality star gave fans a look at the party on board on Instagram, sharing a series of photos from her sunflower-themed shindig.

In the first photo, Kylie — rocking neon green sunglasses and a pink, feathered mini dress — strikes a pose in front of two large floral arrangements that spell out her age, 22. She completed her outfit with the diamond-encrusted necklace that Scott gifted her for the big day, which featured a blinged-out pendant in the shape of her Kylie Cosmetics logo. Based on Kylie's photos, it looks like she and her loved ones also enjoyed a lavish breakfast spread to start the day, tropical cocktails, and hallways filled with white and yellow balloons. There truly isn't any party like a Kardashian-Jenner party.

Before she set off to Italy with her family and friends, Kylie began celebrating her 22nd birthday on Aug. 5, when Scott surprised her by filling their home with roses in honor of the big day. "My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg." Kylie wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, playing in the rose petals.

In addition to carpeting their foyer with the petals, the rapper also arranged for a set of large vases of reddish flowers throughout the room. "Happy Birthday!!!! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!" Scott promised on the card that Jenner flashed at the camera, and it seems as if he has more than lived up to his promise.

On Aug. 8, the couple — along with Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie — took a yacht to Positano, Italy, according to E! News. Once the group arrived at their glamorous destination, Kylie and her family enjoyed a candlelit Italian dinner to keep the party going. "Kylie and Travis posed for many photos together and seemed to have a very nice time admiring the beautiful surroundings and the sea below," a source told E! News about the evening. "After dinner, they strolled through the garden taking more photos before heading back to their yacht."

In addition to his over-the-top gifts, Scott also shared a touching birthday message to Kylie on his Instagram, where he gushed about his partner and praised her growth and maturity. "Happy Bday Wifey," the wrapper wrote alongside a series of sweet, intimate photos of themselves. "Everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you. Happy fcking Bday love ya!!!"

Rooms full of roses, diamond necklaces, and a lavish birthday party on a yacht — it's hard to imagine that anyone's birthday could be more luxurious and glamorous than Kylie's 22nd. Now that's how you make sure that you're feeling 22.