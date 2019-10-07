Following her recent split from Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's love life has become a major topic of conversation for fans and news sources alike. After sparking dating rumors with ex Tyga and posting a very direct tweet about her relationship status with Scott, Jenner shared a post-split Instagram Story that seemingly sheds more light on where she's at right now. Although this update is a little more cryptic, it makes one thing clear: Jenner is putting her own happiness first.

Early on Monday morning, Jenner shared a message that began, "Happiness is a choice, not a result. Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy." The quote explained that people shouldn't base their happiness on another person, but instead find it within themselves. Considering she's going through a breakup, Jenner sharing this message implies she'd rather be happy out of a relationship than forcing something that's not working. The post concluded, "Your happiness will not come to you. It can only come from you."

Jenner's recent actions also reflect the sentiment on her IG Story. The reality star has been documenting hangouts with daughter Stormi Webster, including playing on a jungle gym. Jenner has also spent some quality time with family, as she was recently spotted hanging out with Khloé Kardashian at Hyde Lounge in LA over the weekend. TMZ reported that the sisters' exes, Tyga and Lamar Odom, happened to be in the club as well, but it was simply a coincidence.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

Not only is Jenner spending time with Kardashian lately, but she may also be taking a page out of her big sister's book when it comes to using social media post-breakup. The Revenge Body star frequently posted inspirational quotes on her own Instagram Story after breaking up with Tristan Thompson back in February. Just like with Kardashian's posts, Jenner's IG Story seems to be a not-so-veiled hint at the split, given the timing and content of the message.

While Jenner's Instagram Story is more on the vague side, the makeup mogul did directly discuss her recent split from Scott on Thursday. "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," the 22-year-old tweeted, noting that they're still friends. Her post came only a couple of days after their breakup was first announced. She also made sure to shut down rumors that she was dating Tyga again, clarifying that they just happened to wind up at the same spot.

Scott took to social media to clear up a misunderstanding about the breakup, too. On Friday, the rapper addressed rumors of cheating, writing on Instagram Story, "It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, family at this moment is what's real." The pair previously faced cheating rumors in February, which Scott also "vehemently" denied.

Scott's latest single, "Highest in the Room," which dropped Friday, seemingly hinted at where his relationship went wrong. At one point in the track, he sang that he told his partner, "I’m doin' a show, I'll be back soon (Soon) / That ain't what she wanna hear (Nah)." While Jenner has posted various life updates on social media, Scott has mostly kept the focus on his music. According to reports, the couple will continue to co-parent Stormi, and there's also a possibility that the split is only temporary.

TravisScottVEVO on YouTube

Even though plenty of reports speculate that they could get back together eventually, only Jenner and Scott know the truth. So if fans want real-time updates, keeping an eye on Jenner and Scott's social media seems like the best way to get answers.