It's common knowledge that the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrate holidays with the most extravagant means. Recall a few months back of this year, on an unassuming February. It was the gift that broke the internet: Kanye West enlisted Kenny G to serenade wife Kim Kardashian for Valentine's Day. Amid a field of roses encased in individual vases, there he stood — Kenny G, snazzy suit and saxophone in tow, in a mausoleum of a space otherwise known as the Kardashian-West living room. So, in true over-the-top fashion, Kardashian's younger sister Kylie Jenner celebrated Mother's Day with similar extravaganzas that involved massive floral arrangements galore and a Hermès handbag.

On May 13, Jenner took to her Instagram Stories to recap her second Mother's Day with daughter Stormi Webster, whom she welcomed in February 2018 with partner Travis Scott. In a series of sweet photos and videos, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul gave fans a glimpse of the festivities, which started with an early morning walk with 1-year-old Stormi. She captioned the first picture, "Yesterday started with a 6AM walk with this one." Baby Stormi is seen decked out in a tie-dye sweater, heart-print bottoms, and brown Uggs.

In her second video, Stormi takes on a mini playground in a white tank and denim shorts.

Then in her third video, Jenner gives fans a view of her stunning backyard — which was decked out in massive, pink floral arrangements and white balloons floating atop the pool. As baby Stormi coos in the clip, Jenner says to her daughter, "Look at what dada did."

Clearly, Scott takes floral arrangements incredibly seriously.

He also does not mess around when it comes to balloons.

For a better scale of the size of the floral arrangements, Jenner shared the cutest snapshot of Stormi amid the flowers. In the photo, the 1-year-old — rocking a pink star-adorned swimsuit — has her back to the camera.

The mommy-daughter duo then spent some time in the pool. In her fifth photo, Jenner shared a sweet photo of the two sharing a kiss against the scenic backdrop of their home.

Per her Stories, Jenner concluded her Mother's Day at an intimate dinner with family. In a photo of Stormi overlooking the ocean in an adorable yellow fringed dress, the makeup mogul wrote, "To a private dinner at my favorite place with my family." She added, "Thank you @TravisScott for the best Mother's Day."

Life & Style reported that Jenner and Scott celebrated Mother's Day at Nobu, a Japanese restaurant in Malibu. Jenner then concluded her Mother's Day photos with footage of a pink, leather-skin Hermès bag.

Prior to her sharing her Mother's Day festivities on Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to share a photo with Stormi. In the photo, the mommy-daughter embrace against a beige backdrop. Jenner captioned the Twitter post, "the best thing I’ve ever done, my greatest role in this life #HappyMothersDay"

The cuteness overload is too much! But the real question is how will Scott possibly top this year's festivities next Mother's Day?