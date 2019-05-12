There's a considerable amount of Mother's Day posts from the Kardashian-Jenner family this year, which isn't a surprise considering how many of the sisters are moms themselves now. Most of the sisters have already shared at least one Mother's Day post acknowledging the special occasion. New moms Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner celebrated the holiday last year with very young infants True Thompson and Stormi Webster. Now, they both have toddling 1-year-olds to share the day with. Not to mention, Kim Kardashian's surrogate just gave birth to the reality star's fourth child with Kanye West on May 10; a boy who's name has not yet been released publicly. The family just keeps getting bigger, which means there's that much more to celebrate.

So, while you refresh entertainment news waiting to discover the latest family member's name (let's be honest, we're all doing it), you can take some time to admire how Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie, Kim, and Kris are showing appreciation for each other and their children this year. And how Kendall, the only non-mom of the bunch, may have felt a little left out.

Before meeting up at one of Kanye's Sunday services, a weekly spiritual jam session, this is how the Kardashian-Jenner women all reflected on motherhood.

A Rose Petal Trail Led Kourtney To Breakfast With Unicorns

It wasn't quite breakfast in bed, but Kourtney awoke to a trail of pink petals that led her downstairs to a breakfast of tea, berries, and a giant cookie accompanied by a crew of stuffed unicorns. Her kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, left her homemade jewelry and love notes. "I love you mom because you snuggle me," one note read. How cute.

On her Instagram grid, Kourtney posted a photo with all three of her kids in Portofino, Italy with the caption, "My heartbeat."

Khloé Shared Breakfast With True

"Happy Mother's Day boo!" she said to True while kissing her cheeks. The toddler returned the affection by adorably feeding Khloé a single Cheerio. "It's Mothers Day!!!" she captioned a grid photo with the baby. "Happy Mother's Day"

Kylie Called Motherhood Her "Greatest Role"

She may be the youngest self-made billionaire, but she wrote on Instagram on her second Mother's Day that being a mom is the most valuable honor. "The best thing I've ever done," she wrote under a picture of her and Stormi. "My greatest role in this life #HappyMothersDay."

Kim Celebrated Baby Number Four

"He's here and he's perfect!" Kim tweeted on May 10. "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her." She's celebrating this Mother's Day shortly after welcoming her second son into the world but is staying somewhat quiet on social media, presumably taking the time to spend with her family.

Kris Honored Her Mom MJ & All Of Her Daughters-Turned-Mommies

The mother who started it all thanked her own mom, MJ, for raising her to be "strong and independent." Without her, she may have not have established the Kardashian-Jenner empire that exists today. "Happy Mother’s Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special," she wrote on Instagram. "To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.. I love you."

She proceeded to tag Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie, and Kim, to which Kendall hilariously replied, "love you too mom!" Despite the little tiffs that can happen within the Kardashian-Jenner family (with 16 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to prove it), this family full of moms has nothing but love for each other, and it shows.