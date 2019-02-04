When Travis Scott took the stage during the Super Bowl halftime show, you may have been crossing your fingers, hoping the camera would pan to the audience and show his daughter bopping along. And while that didn't happen, there's something even better that did: Kylie Jenner shared a Super Bowl video of Stormi watching Scott perform, and honestly, it's the cutest thing you'll see all day.

Stormi truly is Scott's number one fan, as wears what looks like a mini tie-dye Astroworld hoodie. In the brief clip, she's giggling while staring at the TV screen, and if you listen closely, it even sounds like she's singing along. Sure, it's pretty much gibberish, but that doesn't make the moment any less adorable.

Jenner captioned the clip, "PRICELESS," which is beyond fitting. Seriously, how many 1-year-olds get to watch their dad perform on one of the biggest days of the year while wearing his merch? Um, yeah, that seems like an experience that's pretty unique to one of the youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Considering Stormi had her own room backstage during Scott's Astroworld tour, it's not all that surprising that she had a giant screen to take in the Super Bowl performance in style. And it's really sweet that her parents made sure she got to witness the moment in real time — without having to deal with the massive crowd in the actual stadium.

While fans may have been hoping that Scott proposed to Jenner during halftime (myself included), this adorable Stormi video certainly makes up for any minor disappointment. How could anyone look at that video and be unhappy? Plus, Stormi really is having the best week ever, since she just celebrated her first birthday on Feb. 1.

To commemorate that major milestone, both Scott and Jenner shared heartfelt Instagram posts for their daughter. Along with a gallery of sweet photos and videos, the "Sicko Mode" rapper wrote,

"ITS MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE."

Jenner also gushed over the birthday girl on social media. With her own gallery of snapshots and short clips, the reality star shared,

"how did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth. 🎈"

Clearly Jenner and Scott couldn't be prouder of their daughter, and little Stormi is showing mutual appreciation by being dad's biggest Super Bowl fan.