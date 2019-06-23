These stars are celebrating Gemini-Cancer season in style. On Saturday, Kylie and Kendall Jenner partied with Sofia Richie to celebrate their friend Tiffany Sorya's birthday, and their evening out looked so glamorous. Sorya is the founder of a homeschooling agency called Novel Education Group and the Jenners' private tutor, according to Us Weekly. The teacher is a mutual friend of Kylie, Kendall, and Richie, and before heading out for the night, the three pals all got into hair and makeup together. They then proceeded to share plenty of photos from their hang-out and the birthday bash on social media.

Kylie documented the trio's pre-party preparation on her Instagram Story, posting videos and photos with her sister and Richie. In one video, Jenner shared Richie's hair and makeup look, and can be heard saying "Wow, wow, wow!" in the background. She also posed in front of the mirror to show off her pink dress. Kendall, who wore a long leopard print gown, also appeared in the selfie. Later, the three shared videos and pictures from Sorya's '70s themed celebration, which included a trip on a party bus, custom drinks, and glitter-themed decorations.

Kendall also showed off a selfie of her party look on her Instagram Story. The reality-star shared several moments from the party as well, including a picture of a decorations captioned "I love disco balls".

Kylie captured several moments from the party, including a video of Sorya dancing in the party bus and a picture of a decoration which read, "happy birthday tiffany and carter." The sign was also referring to Capitol Records' Carter Gregory, who celebrated his birthday at the party as well, according to Us Weekly.

Sorya's birthday isn't the first time Richie has hung out with the Jenners as of late. Richie has been dating Scott Disick since 2017, as per E! News, and she's become close with the Kardashian-Jenner family. Disick is currently on vacation with Kourtney Kardashian in Costa Rica to film Keeping Up With The Kardashians, according to People. Though Richie did not join the family for this getaway, she was spotted with Disick and Kardashian in Cabo in November.

While Disick is away with his kids, Richie appears to be getting to know Kylie and Kendall better. In early June, Jenner threw a The Handmaid's Tale themed party for friend Stassie Karanikolaou's birthday, at which Richie was also a guest. Kylie transformed her home into the fictional country of Gilead, the oppressive and theocratic dystopia from the novel by Margaret Atwood and the Hulu TV series. Richie and Kylie posted selfies in their Handmaid costumes. (Given the the role the costumes have as a part of political protests, the party and subsequent photos drew controversy online).

It's clear that Richie has been spending a lot more time with the Kardashian-Jenner family, both due to her relationship with Disick and her mutual friends with Kylie and Kendall. The birthday celebration on Saturday was likely not the last time this trio will party together, especially given how much of a blast the three appeared to be having in each other's company.