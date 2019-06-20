Finally, months after the dilemma dominated the news, the whole Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal is set to play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And no one in the famous family is holding back their feelings on the matter. More specifically, Kylie Jenner's reaction to the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson rumors shows that the makeup mogul is over the drama.

In a preview clip for the June 23 episode of KUWTK, Kylie, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian can be seen discussing the entire messy situation. During their conversation, the Revenge Body star relates that she wasn't too surprised by Tristan's actions, particularly as he supposedly cheated on her shortly before she gave birth to the couple's daughter, True Thompson, as reported in April 2018. But, she was taken aback by the fact that Jordyn was involved.

As for Kylie, she was equally upset by the whole matter, especially since she was such close friends with Jordyn. In the clip, the Life of Kylie star can be seen telling her two older sisters that she did discuss the situation with Jordyn,

"I called her and she didn't really say anything. It was just like, crying the whole time. And I was telling her, 'I'm scared of you now, that you're capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.' And then I pretty much told her exactly what we've been talking about, like 'You were not thinking about True, not Khloé, not me. But, you weren't thinking about yourself.'"

Understandably, Kylie was most upset about Jordyn and Tristan's supposed actions because of the affect that they had on her family. She said, "You can do whatever but when it affects my family, me, then that's when it's a problem."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

A separate preview clip for the June 23 episode, published on June 19, showcased the moment when the KarJenner family first found out about the cheating rumors. In that brief video, Khloé explained to her sisters, Kylie, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian, that she had spoken to Jordyn about the issue, but that she wasn't giving her the "whole truth" about it.

"I talked to Jordyn. It's really weird, she's not giving me all the information," she explained to her family over the phone, "She was like, 'He was trying to kiss me and I can't remember if we did or didn't." The reality star continued, "She was in between his legs, blah blah blah," she added, "I said, 'If you are too nervous to tell me something, you can text me,' and she said, 'Okay, I'll call you in five minutes.' She hasn't called me and that was twenty minutes ago."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

To refresh your memory, this whole situation occurred back in February, when sources such as TMZ reported that Tristan and Khloé had split after the athlete reportedly cheated on his girlfriend with Kylie's BFF. (Bustle reached out to Khloé, Tristan, and Jordyn's reps at the time, but did not receive an immediate response.) Jordyn later went on Red Table Talk on March 1 to deny that "anything intimate" happened between them.

As for how the rest of the drama will play out after the family's big reactions to the news, fans will just have to wait until the episode airs to get the KarJenners' side of the story in full.