Prepare to go inside the first year of the royal marriage, Lifetime style. On Thursday, Feb. 21, Lifetime announced the actors playing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the sequel to last year's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Stepping into Markle's stylish shoes is relative newcomer Tiffany Marie Smith, who has previously appeared on Supernatural and Jane the Virgin. Her Prince Harry will be played by Charlie Field, who you may have spotted in episodes of Poldark and Genius. The duo will begin filming the Royal Romance followup, tentatively titled Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, later this month for a spring debut, per Lifetime's official press release.

Smith shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, "So excited to share this royally awesome news... and to share this adventure with you sir, @charlierefield! #BecomingRoyal @lifetimetv."

The sequel is set to explore the eventful first year of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives as a married couple. The official release reads:

"Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the sequel to the 2018 hit movie, continues the love story of newlyweds Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the Royal Family during their pivotal first year of marriage. Beyond blending their families and cultures, Harry and Meghan's core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honoring Royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs."

Sadly, the synopsis doesn't answer the pressing question of whether or not Lifetime will attempt to recreate the now iconic royal wedding — at the very least the movie should start with the star-studded reception, right?

Lifetime previously confirmed that the actors from the first movie — Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser — wouldn't be reprising their roles due to scheduling conflicts. While it's a shame they won't get to continue telling Meghan and Prince Harry's love story, Smith and Field appear to be ready to take on the challenge. For her part, Smith is basically a Markle doppelgänger. Field is more of wild card in terms of physical similarities — that could change once he swaps his blond hair for red though.

In terms of story, the actors have plenty of potentially meaty material to explore. While Lifetime hasn't revealed specifics about the plot, Prince Harry and Meghan's first year of marriage has been eventful to say the least. The couple announced they're expecting their first baby back in October 2018, and they also went on a tour of Australia. In addition to their happy news, they've also faced a fair number of trials including dealing with the drama surrounding Meghan's father and half-sister, rumors of a feud between Meghan and Kate Middleton, and troubles with the press.

There likely won't be firm details until filming gets under way, but at least royal fans can start visualizing the actors who will be taking on the roles of Meghan and Prince Harry. Smith and Field have big shoes to fill — both in terms of playing the royal couple and taking over the roles from Fitz-Henley and Fraser — but as long as they can capture the romance of Meghan and Prince Harry's story, the sequel could be a swoonworthy treat.