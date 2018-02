This is not a drill: Lilly Pulitzer just launched swimwear. The iconic brand has finally rounded out their stock of resort-friendly clothing and accessories, and it is time to celebrate.

Anything that Lilly Pulitzer covers in their signature floral and paisley prints fans have come to know and love is a vacation must-have. Their inventory practically screams beach day, featuring the brightest tropical hues that are so worthy of a weekend getaway. So, it's not surprising that Lilly Pulitzer fans practically break the internet whenever the brand launches anything, whether it's floral water bottles or colorful coverups.

You'd think that swimwear would have already been mixed into their stock of beach totes, scandals, and shift dresses. But up until now, a line of binkinis, bandeaus, and tankinis didn't exist— that is until the brand finally gave into the influx of customer requests for swimwear.

"We definitely heard from our customers that they would love to pack Lilly swim in their suitcase," Eleni McCready, director of brand marketing and media at Lilly Pulitzer, tells Bustle. "It’s probably the top request that our customer care team gets and there were requests for a range of styles, in particular a tankini, which we have now.”

Now that the line is finally available, choosing your favorite piece is going to be a super tough decision.

The 30-piece collection is nothing short of stunning, featuring such fun prints in varying silhouettes. There's so much to choose from and one of the best aspects of the collection is that the separates are easy to mix-and-match. That means there are endless possibilities for wearing the line and customizing your vacay look.

“Lilly Pulitzer embodies the ultimate resort lifestyle and we consider ourselves experts in what our customer needs for every part of her getaway," said Mira Fain, executive vice president of product design & development, via a press release. "We are delighted to introduce Lilly Pulitzer swim and make a colorful splash this season and beyond.”

You asked. They heard you. Now, here's everything you can snag from the super cute collection.

Azalea One Piece, $128, Lilly Pulitzer

Featuring a low-cut back and criss-crossed straps, the Azalea swimsuit is quite the head-turner. Its neon print pops beautifully against any complexion.

Isle Lattice One Piece, $138, Lilly Pulitzer

It doesn't get any more chic than the Isle Lattice suit. Criss-crossing details down the middle spice things up in a major way with this beauty.

Lanai Halter One Piece, $148, Lilly Pulitzer

There's no going wrong with this one-piece halter, whether you opt for the twilight blue version or the multi-colored option.

Cay Twist Bandeau Bikini Top, $78, Lilly Pulitzer

Get the ultimate versatility from the Cay Twist Bandeau top, wearable with or without the straps. Pair it with the Guava Bikini Bottoms and you've got one stunning bathing suit.

Blossom Underwire Bikini Top, $78, Lilly Pulitzer

It's the little things that count, and the subtle front twist of the Blossom top is the perfect addition to this fashionable suit. Naturally, the Blossom Bikini Bottoms may be your go-to for complimenting this top, but feel free to match it with any Lilly Pulitzer bottoms.

Guava Triangle Bikini Top, $68, Lilly Pulitzer

This bikini top is quite the classic, but it's bold color options make it extremely unique.

Bliss Halter Tankini Top, $88, Lilly Pulitzer

Catch some waves in style with this halter tankini top. Throw on the Lagoon Sarong Bikini Bottoms and you've got the most adorable swimsuit combination.

Guava Triangle Bikini Top, $68, Lilly Pulitzer

The Guava Triangle Top is jaw-dropping in twilight blue. It's just too beautiful to pass up, accented with the neon pink Tropic String Bikini Bottoms for a color-blocked aesthetic.

Tropic String Bikini Top, $68, Lilly Pulitzer

Featuring a faux front tie, this triangle-style top is a winner. It'll be love at first sight when you see it paired with a stylish pair of linen pants in coordinating hues.

Isle Lattice One Piece, $138, Lilly Pulitzer

Turn up the heat with this one piece that keeps things moderate while giving sneak peaks of skin. There's just so much to love about this trendy number.

If these swimwear gems don't get you excited for vacay season, it's going to be hard to say what will. The brains behind Lilly Pulitzer have truly outdone themselves because this is one hell of an eye-catching collection.