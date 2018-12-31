The matriarch of Vanderpump Rules may be embroiled in messy drama with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills colleagues, but hey, at least her friendship with one of the biggest pop stars on the planet remains good as gold. Lady Gaga asked Lisa Vanderpump to attend Enigma on the first night of her Las Vegas residency, and go to the first night of Gaga's Las Vegas residency is exactly what Vanderpump did. On Friday, Dec. 28, proud Bravo stan and Golden Globe winner Stefani Germanotta kicked off her Enigma residency at the Park MGM, and one of her favorite Real Housewives was there cheering her on from the audience.

After the concert, LVP posted a few photos of the show on Instagram and congratulated Gaga. "Wow @ladygaga thank you for inviting me to #GaGaVegas opening night," the restaurateur wrote. "I am so proud of you, incredible show and performance! #Enigma." And thank you, LVP, for posing in front of the Enigma poster and snapping a photo.

LVP is a Gaga fan. Gaga is an LVP fan. And I am a fan of LVP, a fan of Gaga, and a fan of Gaga's whole friendship situation. Go ahead and call me a Little Monst-SUR.

LVP scoring an invite to Enigma is not an enigma; Gaga and LVP have have been pals ever since the former asked The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast to be in the music video for "G.U.Y." In 2014, LVP told The Hollywood Reporter that her cameo in the Gaga video almost did not come to be because she was not getting along with her co-stars at that time, and she did not "feel up to spending the day with these other women." (Wow, so much yet so little has changed.) Andy Cohen could not sway LVP, but he knew there was one person who sure could. Vanderpump recalled to THR,

"Next day, the phone rings, and a voice says, “Hi Lisa, it's Lady Gaga,” and I said, 'Right, and I'm Winston Churchill.' Suddenly, Andy was in the background going, 'Lady Vanderpump meet Lady Gaga.' I said I'd do it, but on one condition. I want backup. I want the Giggster. She said, 'I'd love to have the Giggster in it.'"

It was the beginning of a sexy and unique friendship.

The pair have remained chummy ever since. As LVP told Entertainment Tonight in 2015,

"It's been a couple years since I did her video. Funny enough, she just stands up for a lot of the things that I support — the LGBT community, and yeah, she's a dog lover as the same as me. But yeah, she's a wonderful human being, she really is. She's just so bright and she's kind and she's compassionate — I like her very much."

Like Gaga, LVP's making big moves in Sin City, too. Vanderpump is set to open Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace next year.

Sigh. To be a Sexy Unique Fly on the wall of one of their dinners at PUMP.