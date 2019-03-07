It is always such a treat to see beloved Bravolebrities thrive. Book deals, wine lines, clothing companies, acting roles, jars of premixed alcohol, beer cheese concoctions— you name it, I root for it. But seeing those photos of advertisements for Lisa Vanderpump’s Las Vegas lounge plastered all over an airport — presumably McCarran International Airport — fills my heart with a euphoria unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before. The airport wants to make sure Bravo fans and non-Bravo fans alike know The Strip is about to get a little more sexy and a little more unique, to make travelers feel even more Vander-pumped up than they thought possible. What an hon-SUR-able mission.

On Wednesday, LVP shared some pictures of the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden ads that are up at the airport and wrote,

"Woohoo!! Excited! Vanderpump is coming to Vegas and they’re getting ready for us!!! Follow @vanderpumpvegas for updates as we get ready to open in a few short weeks! #VanderpumpVegas@caesarspalace"

Yes, in less than one month, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and grande dame of Vanderpump Rules is opening a bar at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. LVP's excited. The airport's excited. I'm excited for the airport, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, The Strip, Caesars Palace, and, of course, Lisa Vanderpump.

Ready to bask in some pictures of the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden advertisements that are floating above an airport escalator and all over baggage claim? You're going to want to fasten your seatbelt and put your tray table up for this.

That "coming soon" line on the sign is not kidding around: Vanderpump Cocktail Garden will be ready to go in just a few weeks. As the lounge’s IG account confirmed earlier this week, the grand opening celebration is set for Saturday, March 30, and the lounge’s doors will officially be open on Monday, April 1.

And when those doors open, they will reveal a gorgeous lounge. If the sneak peeks that’ve made their way on to social media are to be believed (and why wouldn’t they be?), the place, which happens to be the handiwork of Tom Tom designer Nick Alain, really is a feast for the eyes. It seems like only yesterday Tom Tom hosted its ribbon cutting ceremony, and Vanderpump's next endeavor is all but ready to go.

Near the end of last year, LVP announced that, like her pal Lady Gaga, she was headed to Sin City. She revealed to DailyMailTV back in November that she had a Vegas cocktail lounge in the works, and it would be ready to SUR-ve The Strip in early 2019. The reality TV veteran told the outlet that Vanderpump Cocktail Garden “will combine the sexy atmosphere of our other establishments injected with the Vegas energy that brings millions of guests who visit year after year” and its indoor patio will give patrons the experience of dining in “an al fresco-style garden with towering trees and romantic lighting.”

That neon sign shines bright like a diamond and rosé. Vanderpump's RHOBH Season 3 tagline must be so proud.