Lizzo sings, plays the flute while twerking, and now, she acts, too. Lizzo will make her live-action film debut in Hustlers, the heist film starring Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu, and Riverdale's Lili Reinhart. Better known, as the internet's favorite movie, which got even better thanks to this latest addition to the Hustlers girl gang.

Deadline reported that Lizzo is joining the revenge film based on the 2016 New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler about a crew of whipsmart former strip club employees who end up robbing some Wall Street clients. But, don't feel too bad for these guys, as Pressler points out in the her article, titled "The Hustlers At Scores." “Here’s a modern Robin Hood story for you: a few strippers who stole from (mostly) rich, (usually) disgusting, (in their minds) pathetic men," she wrote, "and gave to, well, themselves.”

No word yet on who Lizzo will be playing, but let's assume she won't be suffering any fools and will hopefully, be showing off her moves. Directed by Lorene Scafaria, the film also features Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Transparent's Trace Lysette, dancer Mette Towley, and The Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer. Impressive cast, right?

The film, which hits theaters Sept. 13, is currently filming in New York City and thanks to J.Lo, fans have gotten a behind the scenes look at what these ladies have been up to. Most recently, Lopez shared an on-set selfie via her Instagram Story that showed her #hustlegang, which included the all glammed up Palmer, Reinhart, and Wu.

This is Lizzo's first live-action role, but she'll make her film debut in the animated musical, Uglydolls, in theaters May 3. Lizzo voices Lydia, one of the perfect dolls, in this musical-comedy starring Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas, which focuses on the plush toys that aren't.

Lizzo just dropped her third album, Cuz I Love You, which will provide you with posi vibes and the perfect Instagram captions. Not to mention, the summer anthem "Soul Mate" that should be added to your beach playlists ASAP.

For those who want to do more than listen to Lizzo, fans can also check her out on tour this summer. She just announced the second leg of her U.S. tour, which will have her heading to San Diego, Las Vegas, and New York City's Radio City Music Hall. Don't know if you should buy a ticket? Just check out Lizzo's 2019 Coachella performance in which she showed she's a real one despite technical problems.

Not to mention, one who isn't afraid to slide into Drake's DM's, which she admitted on Busy Tonight was a self-admitted bold, drunken move that paid off. "And I sent him a DM…this was a while ago," she said. "And then I unsent it, and then he followed me after that."

Everyone seems to be following Lizzo now, which is why it feels like 2019 might end up being the Year of Lizzo. And honestly, would anyone have a problem with that?