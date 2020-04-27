The world may feel upside down right now, but Lizzo is doing her part to make sure her fans feel... well, good as hell. On Monday, April 27, the "Juice" singer shared a post on Instagram celebrating her birthday, but instead of sending love to herself, she's asking fans to send love to themselves. And all Lizzo wants for her birthday is for you to be nice to yourself. Seriously, that's it.

In celebration of turning 32, Lizzo shared a glam photo of herself to Instagram with the caption, "It's my birthday, the best gift would be... say something nice about yourself in my comments and shake that ass ho." Her followers have been responding accordingly, including singer Ne-Yo, who responded, "I wanna unapologetically be who I am for the rest of my life HAPPY BDAY MAMA."

Lizzo's unique birthday request is just one of many things she's done to help people feel less alone since the novel coronavirus pandemic began shutting down the United States. Before she asked her fans to celebrate themselves on her special day, Lizzo hosted multiple live mediation sessions to promote a sense of calm, and joined in Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home virtual concert with a rendition of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come."

The "Good as Hell" singer has also been candid about the toll that quarantining has taken on people's mental health. "This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self-care routines," she captioned an Instagram post on April 21. "Self-hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I'm 110% that b*tch, love you!"

During this difficult time, Lizzo has focused on finding ways to make the world feel just a little bit kinder, so it's no surprise that she found a way to make her birthday about giving back. But don't worry, she's celebrating herself too. Early Monday morning, Lizzo shared a video on Instagram Story of herself singing along to Shelby Swain's "B*tch It's My Birthday." She followed that up by reposting her friends' birthday messages to her, which included several odes to her twerking skills.

The three-time Grammy Award winner has been quick to acknowledge how hard it is not to celebrate big moments with friends at this time — on April 20, she shared a video of career highlights, writing in part in the caption, "It's bittersweet not being able to celebrate our milestone year together."

Lizzo may not be working in the traditional sense right now, but even on her birthday, she's keeping things positive and encouraging everyone to practice self-love.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.