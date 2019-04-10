Luann de Lesseps went through more on the last season of Real Housewives of New York than most people have in their whole lives. If there's one word to describe Lu, it's "resilient." No matter what happens, she manages to keep it positive and move forward. And updates on Luann's recovery on RHONY shows she's making a ton of changes in her life.

Luann has gone through a lot in the public eye. She had a highly talked about relationship and divorce from her ex-husband Tom D'Agostino. — all within just seven months, many of them documented on the show. After that, the reality TV legend was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida on Christmas Eve 2017. Following that, she completed two different stints in rehab, also documented on the show and in the press, which had to make a tough situation even harder.

Even though Luann's personal life was full of obstacles, she started to thrive professionally. Now the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer has been touring the country with her successful cabaret show "Countess and Friends." Luann has managed to channel these difficult times into many, many positive ventures. These are just some of the things that the Countess is up to in 2019. And just think, it's only April. There's a lot more time to go.

1. She's Still A Star countessluann on Instagram Luann proved a lot of haters wrong when she performed in her first cabaret show. Even her RHONY costars couldn't help giving her props when they finally got to see the show during the Season 10 finale episode. Now, Luann is traveling all over the country, performing for her biggest fans. Money can't buy you class, but it can buy you a ticket to Lu's shows. In March, the Countess gushed about her cabaret show during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, "You know, it's a true calling for me. When I'm on stage I feel great and I love it and so, it's exciting to have found something you're passionate about and love to do. And the fans are loving it so I couldn't ask for anything more."

2. She Is Staying Sober countessluann on Instagram In a March interview with Entertainment Tonight, Luann discussed her then-seven months of sobriety. Now, she is in her eighth month. The Housewife shared, "I continue to make that the most important thing in my life because it is, and I'm feeling really good and I'm doing really well. So I'm happy." She admitted, "It's not always easy. It's a struggle, but I take it day by day. Sobriety is important to me. It changes everything for me in terms of my happiness and living my best life." She really is living her best life these days.

3. She Is On Good Terms With Her Kids countessluann on Instagram Luann was very open about her legal issues with her children Victoria and Noel de Lesseps on the show. Thankfully, the family was able to work through all of that. Luann told Entertainment Tonight, "My kids and I are fine and everything is great between us, which I'm so grateful for, because look, more important than family, there's nothing more important to me. So everything is good with my children."

4. She Is Hanging With Housewives From Other Shows countessluann on Instagram Luann doesn't just socialize with the New York Housewives. She has friends throughout the Real Housewives franchise. Luann hung out with Cynthia Bailey in Atlanta for the Super Bowl. New Jersey Housewives Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin supported Luann at one of her karaoke performances in the Garden State. Their costar Margaret Josephs joined Luann for a New York City performance along with RHONY alum Aviva Drescher. Luann also visited Miami Housewife Lisa Hochstein's medspa with RHOM alum Marysol Patton.

6. She Has A Line Of Statement Necklaces countessluann on Instagram Statement necklaces became a signature element of the New York Housewife's style. It was only a matter of time before Luann had her own necklace collection. Now, her fans can channel her style with pieces from The Countess Collection with SuperJeweler.

7. She Is Traveling countessluann on Instagram Luann has been traveling all around the country for her cabaret tour, but she's also taken some trips on her own. These adventures were not filmed the show, but she did document the fun times on her Instagram page. It seems like she is in Miami almost as much as she's in New York. She recently spent time in California and joked that she was moving to be on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in an April Fool's Day post. A guest appearance would be great, but we can't lose her on RHONY.

8. She Is Still Eating Eggs à la Francaise countessluann on Instagram Luann is still all about those eggs à la Francaise. She even makes them herself.