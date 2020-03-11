If you haven't seen the finale of Peter Weber's Bachelor season, spoilers are ahead. His winner has been declared, and her finale look was the perfect representation of her overall Bachelor style. Madison Prewett's dress at After The Final Rose was a bold and vibrant way to end one rollercoaster of a season.

Following Weber's breakup with Hannah Ann and their fiery exchange on the finale couch, Madison was brought on stage as the woman who had truly won the bachelor's heart. The Alabama native emerged in a fitted, hot pink mini dress with a one sleeve design. She accessorized with a sparkling, beaded bracelet around her wrist.

While reactions to the dress were mixed on Twitter, Madison's dress was the perfect combination of every look she wore throughout the season. During the show's filming, the contestant may have had a notable penchant for jumpsuits, but she was also known to wear both bold, bright hues like her pink, one-shoulder dress she donned during she and Weber's first one-on-one date. She also gravitated toward beaded, glittering pieces including her overnight date's beaded mini dress and her home town rose ceremony jumpsuit.

With its fuchsia tone and sparkly accessory, Madison's finale look perfectly encapsulated her style.

ABC/John Fleenor

Big Blonde Hair tracked down Madison's After The Final Rose dress which happens to be the work of Bachelor favorite designer Sherri Hill. According to the blog, however, the piece won't be available for purchase until fall when it will retail for $398.