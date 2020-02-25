The Bachelor's Madison Prewett has been on fire with her sartorial choices. From the sparkling jumpsuit she wore on last week's episode to the geometric earrings she seems to be sharing with other contestants, the front-runner for Peter Weber's heart has fans scrambling to find her ensembles for themselves. Her mini dress from last night's episode can be added to the list.

On Monday night, Prewett attended the dinner portion of her one-on-one date with Weber in a glittering, high halter neckline mini dress. Like her previous jumpsuit, the frock is made entirely of silver beading and sequins. While she loves statement jewelry, the reality star kept her accessories minimal opting for a simple pair of double hoop earrings and a thick, silver band on her middle finger.

As of press time, the mini dress has yet to be identified, and Bustle has reached out to Prewett for comment. But have no fear. There are designs resembling her beaded mini-dress that you can still shop.

While this dress from Revolve has an open back, it does feature a similar halter silhouette, all-over beading, and mini-length.

Sherri Hill is a popular designer among Bachelor contestants (Hannah Ann wore one of the designs last week), and this option has the beading, length, and neckline of Prewett's dress.

Yes, this dress has added fringe, but the silhouette is nearly identical to Prewett's minidress thanks to its high neck and mirrored high back design.

While Prewett's dress skews more silver, this under $100 dress from Lulu's has every other element of the contestant's frock.