Peter & Madison Are Together After 'The Bachelor' But It Won't Be Easy
John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images
Well, Bachelor Nation has finally found out how Peter's journey ends this season, but it wasn't exactly the happy ending that everyone was expecting. Peter and Madison are together after The Bachelor, but even as they confessed their love for one another on the After the Final Rose special, Peter admitted it will probably be an uphill battle for them to make things work — especially in the wake of his mother's disapproval.
More to come ...