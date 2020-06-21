Here we go again: Judy Craymer, brainchild of the Mamma Mia! musical and producer of the film adaptations, revealed a third Mamma Mia film could happen with brand new ABBA songs. In an interview with The Daily Mail on June 18, Craymer said she had initial plans to begin potential brainstorms for a third installment of the musical comedy film. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown has made the process all the more difficult.

“I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months, but then I got hit with COVID fog,” Craymer said. “I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.” Craymer added that she wanted to use four new Abba songs written by members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus for a virtual concert with Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad for the third film.

Based on the Abba music-filled stage musical, 2008’s Mamma Mia! follows a bride-to-be, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), who secretly invites three men from her mother Donna’s (Meryl Streep) past to the Greek islands in the hopes of meeting her real father so he could escort her down the aisle on her big day. The film that also stars Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, and Stellan Skarsgård was followed by the 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which introduced Lily James as a young Donna.

Universal Pictures

Post-graduation from Oxford University, a young Donna circa 1979 embarks on a trip through Europe and makes the acquaintance of the three men, Harry, Bill, and Sam, featured in the first film. In present day, Donna’s daughter Sophie is pregnant and reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends. As for whether or not the sequel would ever be turned into a stage musical, Craymer told The Daily Mail, “It’s a thought.”

But, back to a third installment. In an interview with Radio Times in 2018, Mamma Mia’s cast expressed interest in a third film. Seyfried and James even pitched a plot. “We laugh that it could be Mamma Mia: the DNA test. You finally find out who the dad is,” James said. “And then the other guys feel so upset, and then everyone comes together and it doesn’t really matter,” Seyfried added. Christine Baranski, who plays Tanya, later added, “We’re ready for a third. We’re ready for the next sequel,” to which Brosnan replied, “We did talk about it on the very first day.”

Mamma Mia 3: The DNA Test certainly has an interesting ring to it, doesn't it?