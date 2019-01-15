The Bachelor has made a tradition of having celebrity couples grace the show with their presence. For Colton's season, Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman are on The Bachelor to offer some hilarious words of wisdom to the Bachelor and his contestants. This funny couple has been together for nearly two decades and they also happen to be big fans of The Bachelor franchise. And Mullally and Offerman's relationship timeline further proves just how much they can teach Colton and the contestants about lasting love.

The couple is not shy about sharing their love for one another — and for the reality TV dating franchise. As they revealed on Good Morning America, Offerman had Krystal Nielson and her fiancé Chris Randone record a message for Mullally for their 15th wedding anniversary (which has the traditional gift of crystal — get it). So as much as it might be a Bachelor viewer's dream to see Mullally and Offerman on the show, it's just as exciting for the actors.

Mullally and Offerman have been in so many projects together (they have more than 70 shared titles on IMDb). Before they add The Bachelor to that list, here's a rundown of the history of their relationship, aka The Greatest Love Story Ever Told.

2000: They Meet Doing The Play 'The Berlin Circle' SundanceTV on YouTube As the couple has recounted many times, Mullally and Offerman first met when they were both in the play The Berlin Circle in Los Angeles. For the Sundance Channel's The Mortified Sessions in 2011, they spoke about how Mullally had just finished the second season of Will & Grace while Offerman was sleeping on a friend's couch. But even though they were at different places in their lives, Offerman noted that "Megan took a chance on me." You can watch the video of them discussing how they first met here.

2001: Offerman Stops By 'Will & Grace' Giphy Although Offerman hadn't seen Will & Grace before he started dating Mullally, he quickly became a fan. In an interview with IndieWire, Mullally said that Offerman only missed a couple tapings of the show from Season 3 on. He even had a small part as "Nick the plumber" who kissed Karen in Season 4's Thanksgiving episode, "Movable Feast." As Mullally told IndieWire and Offerman discussed on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, he almost was offered the role of Grace's boyfriend Nathan but Woody Harrelson took the part. He also returned for the first season of the Will & Grace revival in a new role where he dated both Will and Grace.

2002: They Get Engaged The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube Before she met Offerman, Mullally had already been married and divorced (to talent agent Michael Katcher). But she was willing to give marriage another shot with Offerman, who proposed in 2002. As the couple explained to Playboy, Offerman had previously faked engagements three times during a trip to Paris with disposable rings courtesy of the Will & Grace costume designer. But he did an official proposal in London as he discussed on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

2003: They Secretly Wed Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Offerman and Mullally had a surprise wedding on Sept. 20, 2003 on the eve of the Emmys. People reported that Mullally told Entertainment Tonight that she and Offerman had their closest family and friends gather for a fake Emmys party at their home that turned out to be their wedding. As E! reported, the couple lived in Mullally's home in Hollywood's Sunset Strip district.

2006: They Celebrate Mullally's Second Emmy Win Jazmen3257 on YouTube Mullally was nominated for an Emmy for her role as Karen Walker every year from 2000 to 2006. While she didn't win an Emmy the year she got married, she did take home the prize for the second time for the final season of Will & Grace — and her husband was there to cheer her on. (That year was also when Mullally performed with Donald Trump, which is something she's not super proud of nowadays.)

2007: They Move To New York Broadwaycom on YouTube Although the couple lives in Los Angeles, they did briefly move to New York City so that Mullally could star in Young Frankenstein on Broadway. "Sometimes when your wife says, 'Hey, can we move to New York so I can do this Mel Brooks musical?,' you take a deep breath and say, 'Yes, we can, honey,' and you pack a bag of chisels and hand planes," the woodworking actor told The New Yorker. He also saw his wife in the production 25 times.

2008: Offerman Writes His Wife A Birthday Song MyMusicRx on YouTube Offerman and Mullally are both talented musicians and for her 50th birthday in 2008, he wrote his wife "The Rainbow Song." (Mullally is 11 years older than Offerman.) In 2015, Offerman released the above cleaned-up version for charity.

2009-2015: Mullally Visits Pawnee Giphy Offerman's big break came in 2009 with his role as Ron Swanson on Parks and Rec. Mullally had an epic guest role throughout the series as Ron's second wife Tammy Two, who still managed to have a sexy hold on the serious Swanson. As previously mentioned, the pair have costarred together in many other projects, including Children's Hospital.

2017: They Perform A Comedy Special meganomullally on Instagram Their collaborations haven't slowed down any as their marriage has continued and in 2017, they released a comedy special on EPIX called, Summer of 69: No Apostrophe.