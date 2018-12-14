It's that time of year again where Christmas cards are being sent aplenty. If you're particularly boujee, you may even be sending personalised cards with cute family pics on them. And if you're a royal, you'll definitely be doing something special. Case in point: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas card, which is covered by a never seen before image of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their wedding reception in May.

The couple have shared a number of sweet snaps from their wedding, including official photographs featuring their niece and nephew Charlotte and George, as well as other key family members. And now, they have treated us to a beautifully dramatic photo from the evening portion of their big day in celebration of Christmas time.

Taken at Frogmore House (where the pair are set to move to in the new year to start their family), the picture was snapped by photographer Chris Allerton and shows the pair from behind, watching fireworks and holding hands at their evening reception.

Meghan is wearing her stunning Stella McCartney cream halter neck dress, while Harry is suited and booted, looking smart. The pair seem completely in love and there's a definite drama and Hollywood-esque feel to the snap.

The picture was unveiled by Kensington Palace, who took to Twitter and Instagram to share the card pictures.

The caption read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which was taken by photographer Chris Allerton, features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year."

Social media fans took to the comments section of Instagram to share their opinions, with many loving the shot.

"This is a stunning picture ✨💕" said Instagram user @mamastargazzer, while @deniseadhubert said, "beautiful picture. I love that's he holding her hand behind his back.💕💕💕😢."

Kensington Palace also shared the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas card which shows the whole family outside on an Autumnal day. The couple are joined by their three children, George, Charlotte and newest addition, baby Louis looking too adorable for words.

The family of five are seen leaning against a tree, with Charlotte and George playfully posing while standing on the wide branch.

The caption read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall. This photograph features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year."

I's been a big year for the royals and their extended family, with a number of developments taking place. Of course the most memorable moment came in May when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married in an incredible ceremony at St George's chapel in Windsor castle. Princess Eugenie also married her longtime partner Jack Brooksbank at the same venue in October, and Prince Louis was born to Kate and William back in April.