It's officially happening. On March 12, Meghan Markle's first public appearance with Queen Elizabeth II will take place in honor of Commonwealth Day. According to People, the 36-year-old Suits alum will join her fiancé, along with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other members of the royal family for a special church service celebrating Commonwealth Day at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Naturally, there's a lot of excitement surrounding the event, considering this marks the first time that the bride-to-be will appear publicly with her future grandmother-in-law. Then there's also the fact that the church service will also boast an appearance by none other than One Direction's Liam Payne, according to Us Weekly. That's right, the royals share your love of boy bands, which means you no longer have a reason to hide your never-ending obsession with 1D.

Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations which includes 53 states — most of which are former British territories — and around one third of the world's total population. The Queen is Head of the Commonwealth, and she's normally tasked with giving an address to the global network during the service at Westminster Abbey.

The celebration of Commonwealth Day will be the first time Markle will be in the presence of the Queen in public, though she's probably already worked her magic and charmed her way into her future in-law's heart by now. As part of an annual tradition, Markle attended the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace back in December along with the rest of the royal family — and fans are probably just dying to know about all of the fancy, royal things they talked about.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially tie the knot in May, and Markle already seems to be getting along just fine with her future in-laws. The bride and groom-to-be spent last Christmas with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — and it sounds like it was a dream, to be honest — and they publicly stepped out with them for a second time earlier this week when they all appeared at the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum on Thursday.

At the forum, the family, now dubbed the "fab four," discussed their charity work and the plans they have to give back in the future, when Prince Harry confessed to the audience that the group is no stranger to having their own "healthy disagreements." That's a bit of news that isn't so surprising — spending most of your time working with your family could definitely have its perks, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have just as many downfalls. He explained,

"I think it's really good that we've got four different personalities, but we've all got that same passion to make a difference. Working as a family has its challenges... but we're stuck together for the rest of our lives."

The outing in the coming weeks falls just two months ahead of Prince Harry and Markle's wedding, which is already shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year. The couple announced their engagement back in November and their wedding, which will take place on May 19 at Windsor Castle, is set to be televised. On top of that and the fact that over 2,000 members of the public are receiving invites to the event, the celebrity guest list is also pretty impressive. Mel B revealed in an interview on The Real last week that the Spice Girls are attending, though the jury is still out on whether or not the group will be performing.

Markle certainly has a lot to look forward to in the next few months, and though her outing with the Queen later this month sounds like it could be a little nerve-inducing, there's no doubt that she'll crush it.