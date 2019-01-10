The holiday season may be over, and let's be honest, that's a total bummer. However, there is one good thing about it. The royals are back and out and about. For fashion fans, this means Meghan Markle's first outfit of 2019 is finally here, and it's the minimalist and chic maternity style that you'd definitely expect from the Duchess of Sussex.

This week, Markle announced the organizations that would become her official royal patronages. They highlight the Duchess's interest in animals, the arts, and of course, fashion. For her first trip post holidays, Markle visited Smart Works, one of her choices. The organization assists women who have been without employment for a considerable amount of time by helping style them for job interviews and providing services such as interview training.

On Thursday, Markle visited the organization where she got hands-on in the styling department according to royal reporter Rebecca English who posted a sweet video of Markle helping style a woman to Twitter. Of course, with any Markle outing, fashion fans want to know what the duchess herself was wearing.

In true Markle fashion, she went totally chic and minimalist thanks to a black maternity dress from maternity brand HATCH that costs $250 (offers sizes maternity 0-12, straight sizes 0-12).

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The simple black dress isn't just a perfect LBD, but it features a midi length and sleeves that make it totally on-trend. Plus, it looks incredibly comfortable. Perhaps the best part, though, is that the dress can be worn whether you are pregnant or not. In fact, the HATCH website has a feature that allows you to see the dress with and without a baby bump. If you want to emulate Markle's style or just love the dress, good news, you can still snag it on HATCH's website.

According to website Meghan's Mirror, the duchess paired the dress from HATCH with a classic camel coat from Oscar de la Renta, and she carried a Victoria Beckham bag, the second time in only a few weeks that Markle has worn her friend's designs.

Markle's shoe, however, may have just been one of the standouts of the ensemble. The duchess's HATCH dress is perfect for its minimalism, but to keep things fun (and perhaps to keep royal fashion fans on their toes), Markle paired the dress with a pair of Gianvito Rossi cow print pumps. Yes, cow print, and it totally works!

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the shoe is an older design and no longer available from the designer according to Marie Claire. The shoes may not be up for grabs, but they are an exciting wear for Markle who typically keeps her footwear simple in solid colored pumps. This is a total departure in the best way possible.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the pumps won't be joining your closet any time soon, the good news is that her chic and minimalist maternity dress from HATCH is available. Head over to the HATCH website now if you want to snag it (since it can be worn whether pregnant or not), but move fast. Anything Markle wears is bound to sell out fast.