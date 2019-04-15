Royal fans may not have to wait too much longer to get their first glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bundle of joy. According to People, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles' overseas trip may hint at Meghan Markle's due date. Based on the date of their upcoming tour, it could be the baby Sussex is on the way sooner rather than later.

On April 15, it was announced that Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, would be going on a three-day tour to Germany starting on May 7. Their engagement will begin with a visit to Berlin and then will take them to Leipzig and Munich. Now, at first glance, it doesn't sound like their upcoming trip is anything too out of the ordinary for the royal couple. Overseas engagements, and associated photo-ops, are par for the course for the Prince of Wales and his wife at this point. But, it's the date of their excursion, in particular, that may give some insight into Markle's potential due date.

Back in January, the Duchess of Sussex revealed, during a visit to Birkenhead, that she's due in late April/early May, per People. Given Charles and Camilla's May 7 trip, one can safely assume that Markle's due date is closer to late April (or, at least, very early May), as Prince Harry's father and stepmother are intended to be in town for the birth of their grandchild.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Since the end of April is almost here, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in full preparation mode in advance of their little one's arrival. Not only have they officially moved into their Frogmore Cottage home, but they've also prepared for their child by "hosting" a worldwide baby shower. In early April, the couple, inspired by their fans' own #GlobalSussexBabyShower initiative, took to their new Instagram account to urge their followers to donate to some of the special causes that are close to their hearts.

In addition to their virtual baby shower and their Frogmore Cottage move, Harry and Markle have also opened up about their actual birth plans. As detailed in a statement from Buckingham Palace (via People), the couple will not pull a move from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's playbook after the birth of their child.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Instead of posing for photos soon after their baby's arrival, the soon-to-be-parents are going a more private route. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," the statement began, and continued:

"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

Based on Charles and Camilla's tour schedule, Markle's own past comments, and even this recent, privacy-focused statement from the couple, it doesn't look like fans will have to wait too much longer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby to finally greet the world.